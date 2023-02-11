Big Game Barbecue, Wine Classes & More East End Eats

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As far as we’re concerned, Valentine’s Day is just an excuse to splurge on dinner (just kidding, kind of). Discover what romantic plans East End restaurants have here.

Okay, enough with all the lovey-dovey stuff. The big game is this weekend! TownLine BBQ is offering a Hail Mary of a menu, which includes trays (feeding 10–12 people) and ’Que Combos (4–8).

We’re partial to the nacho tray with black beans, Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapeño and sour cream topped with pulled chicken or pulled pork and the pulled pork sandwich kit and chicken and rib dinner ’Que Combos.

They make for excellent leftovers as well! TownLine BBQ will also be raffling off all sorts of prizes during their watch party, with free tickets coming with every bar purchase and great prizes being raffled off at the end of each quarter.

According to the calendar, Wet February follows Dry January.

TownLine BBQ is offering a dealer’s choice of Weller Whiskey offerings to help you reacquaint yourself with alcohol: Weller Wheated, Weller 12-Year, Weller Antique and Weller Full Proof. Weller is made at the same distillery as the incredibly rare and much sought after Old Rip Van Winkle and Pappy Van Winkle Bourbons. Enjoy a three bottle flight for $25!

In other booze news, Park Place Wines & Liquors is offering a full season of wine classes. Thursday classes will celebrate under-the-radar French wines from regions such as Côtes du Rhône, the Languedoc-Roussillon and Southwestern France. Pairings of complementary treats will be provided by The Cookery in East Hampton.

Did You Know?

Bouillabaisse is a traditional Provençal fish stew originating in the port city of Marseille. Fisherman, unable to sell the bony rockfish, decided to chuck them in a stew with Provençal herbs such as leeks, onions, tomatoes, celery and potatoes, simmered together with the broth.

Julia Child was a fan, and we’re a fan of The Bell & Anchor’s Bouillabaisse Night on Thursdays. For $48, a choice of appetizer and the aforementioned Provençal dish are all yours to savor.

The Bell & Anchor is offering other delicious daily specials as well, such as lobster in the form of lobster Garganelli, 1 1/2 lb. lobster and butter poached lobster tail with 7 oz. filet mignon on Wednesdays and Moules frites on Sundays. The specials are available for dine-in only. With each special, you may add a dessert for an additional $6.

Doubles in Amagansett is returning for its second, or double, season with new menu items. We love their breakfast roti!

Nick & Toni’s is offering margherita or pepperoni and hot honey pizza paired with a romaine or castelfranco salad at the bar all for $20.23. You can also add a quartino of wine for $10.

Food Quote:

“How can you govern a country that has 246 varieties of cheese?” – Charles de Gaulle