We hear Ina Garten of East Hampton is a big fan of Buvette New York.

After recently dining at the Grove Street restaurant in Greenwich Village, the Barefoot Contessa shared on Instagram that she was “still dreaming about the lunch she had @buvettenyc.”

She continued, “Who knew there was something called a Waffle Sandwich with a fried egg, bacon and maple syrup? OMG!” adding, “The tarte tatin was amazing, too!”

A quick look at that photo and it’s hard to disagree — even without trying it!

Ina Garten Inspired by France

In other news about Ina Garten and French food, the Barefoot Contessa has partnered with William Sonoma as part of the kitchen retailer’s “Inspired by France” celebration. William Sonoma calls the event a “delicious journey as we explore the authentic flavors of France.”

For her part, Garten shares her love of the country’s cuisine, some favorite spots in Paris and beyond, as well as a special Parisian menu complete with recipes and cookware suggestions from Le Creuset.

Dig in at williams-sonoma.com/pages/williams-sonoma/get-inspired/inspired-by-france/.