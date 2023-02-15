Dine and Skate for Katy’s Courage at Winter 2023 Fundraisers

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Katy’s Courage winter events, including the 11th annual Katy’s Courage Skate-a-Thon and Bake Sale, and the Love Bites tasting event are back in East Hampton!

Donating all proceeds to Katy’s Courage, both benefits raise vital funds for this local nonprofit which supports education and families and children with pediatric cancer research, scholarships, and children’s bereavement care in memory of Katy Stewart, a Sag Harbor girl who succumbed to a rare pediatric cancer in 2011, at the young age of 12 years old.

KATY’S COURAGE SKATE-A-THON

The 11th annual Katy’s Courage Skate-a-Thon and Bake Sale kicks off at 12:15 p.m. next Saturday, February 25 at Buckskill Winter Club (178 Buckskill Road) in East Hampton, and there’s lots to do and enjoy throughout the day.

Participants can take part in kids and adult hockey games (pre-registration required), skating lessons — including basic skills and learning with Snowplow Sam for youngsters — open public skating time, and a puck throw contest, or watch an exciting ice show.

Everyone in attendance can stop by the annual bake sale for treats and partake in a raffle drawing.

Register for activities, and get the complete schedule by emailing [email protected], call the club directly at 631-324-2243 or visit katyscourage.org.

LOVE BITES TASTING EVENT FOR KATY’S COURAGE

The annual Love Bites tasting event benefiting Katy’s Courage returns for 2023 at The Clubhouse (174 Daniel’s Hole Road) in East Hampton the following Saturday night, March 4 from 7–10 p.m.

This year, Love Bites will honor Christina & Rudy DeSanti of Dreesen’s Catering and will feature unlimited tastings from more than 20 of the Hamptons’ top chefs, as well as delicious beer, wine and specialty drinks.

DJ Michael of East End Entertainment is providing the music, and decorations are from Decco By Party Up Productions. Along with the great food, drinks and music, guests can enter a silent auction and a Golfers Dream Raffle.

Eats are being served by The Clubhouse Hamptons, Events by Peter Ambrose, Golden Pear Café, Art of Eating, Jerri’s Cakes, Dreesen’s Donuts, Bell & Anchor, Union Burger Bar, Union Sushi & Steak, Elegant Affair, Grace & Grit, Dorothy’s Bake Shop, Maverick, South Fork Bakery, Hampton Coffee Company, Pig Beach, and Sen restaurant.

Tickets for Love Bites cost $100 for one or $150 for two and can be purchased online here, or by venmo (@katyscourage).

Learn more about Katy’s Courage at katyscourage.org. Donations may be sent by check to P.O. Box 3251, Sag Harbor, NY 11963.