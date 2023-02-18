Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Nick & Toni’s is hosting a wine pairing dinner on Thursday, February 23 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Named “Italy: Top of the Boot,” the dinner will feature a five-course menu crafted by Chef Michael Zuckerman and Pastry Chef Kelsey Roden, paired with Italian wines chosen by Beverage Director Chimene Macnaughton.

Menu items include grappa cured trout, grilled octopus, goulash triestino, braised short ribs and dried fruits for dessert. Macnaughton credits “an email exchange I’ve been having with the brilliant winemaker Giampaolo Venica,” as the inspiration for the event. “Giampaolo shared with me his passion for and commitment to the indigenous whites of his native Friuli, Italy.

After reading his extolling of their terroir and his pure joy in describing these wines, I just had to take us all there — if only for one night.” For reservations go to resy.com/cities/li/nick-and-tonis.

The Clubhouse will host Love Bites, an annual tasting event to benefit Katy’s Courage, on Saturday, March 4 from 7–10 p.m. Katy’s Courage is a nonprofit that honors Katy Stewart, an inspirational 12-year-old girl who passed away from a rare form of pediatric liver cancer. The organization is dedicated to supporting education, children’s bereavement support and pediatric cancer research through fundraising events, such as Love Bites.

The event will feature unlimited tastings from over 20 of the top chefs in the Hamptons, beer, wine and specialty drinks. DJ Michael of East End Entertainment will provide the tunes, and there will be a silent auction and “Golfers Dream Raffle,” which includes the chance to golf at some of the best courses on Long Island and, frankly, the world: Maidstone, Shinnecock, The Bridge, Winged Foot and others.

Wölffer Estate is celebrating winemaker and partner Roman Roth’s 30th anniversary at the vineyard with an exclusive retrospective dinner on Saturday, February 18. The top 10 wines from his exceptional tenure will be paired at the dinner with a five-course feast designed by Chef Christian Mir of The Stone Creek Inn.

Drinks and live music will be enjoyed in the tasting room followed by the dinner in the barrel cellar. The cost is $385 per person with optional black-tie attire. Reservations can be booked on Wölffer’s website.

Why did the chicken cross the road? Because the price of eggs was cheaper! Egg prices have jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, primarily due to the deadliest outbreak of the bird flu in U.S. history.

In fact, a farm in Sag Harbor lost about 6,000 game birds late last spring due to the infection. It’s a great time to buy local produce as the price of supermarket items are practically the same.

Some of our favorite farms in the area include Iacono Farms in East Hampton and Goodale Farms in Aquebogue. You may even want to call the farms ahead, as the demand for dairy is obviously high. We can’t answer whether the chicken or the egg came first, but we do know the early bird gets the worm!

Do you need a sugary pick-me-up to get you out of your winter doldrums? Don’t worry, the East End is home to a bevy of fantastic bakeries that never fail to hit the spot. Levain Bakery in Wainscott bakes their cookies fresh on a daily basis and has been anointed as “New York’s most famous cookie.” We love their chocolate chip walnut and two chip chocolate cookies.

The American Hotel in Sag Harbor serves a mean dessert menu (order the bananas foster) and the eponymous dessert at Gemelli Gelato in Hampton Bays offers a variety of delicious cones and toppings (dogs welcome too).

Did You Know?

Italy is smaller in size than the state of California, but is home to over 2,000 native grape varieties. The geographic diversity of the country also provides for a wide breadth of regional specialties in every fashion imaginable.

According to Billboard, the best karaoke songs of all time are “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys, “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson and “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. Belt out one of these jams at Almond every Saturday starting at 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Carlos Lama, Karaoke Saturdays will run until midnight each week (or until everyone loses their voice).

Bits & Bites:

The Springs Wine Shop, which neighbors Springs Pizza, is now open every day from 3–7 p.m. Its selection includes American, European and South American wines and case purchases are discounted at 20%.

The advent of insulated igloos allows one to dine outdoors even in the heart of winter! Some of our favorite igloo experiences on the East End include Flora in Westhampton Beach, Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern in Stony Brook and lunch at the RGNY winter greenhouses, where each guest receives a personal couch, plush seats, a speaker for music and an adjustable heater all with a gorgeous view of the Northville vineyard.

Food Quote:

“A waffle is like a pancake with a syrup trap.” –Mitch Hedberg, comedian