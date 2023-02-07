Recipe: Estia’s Shiitake and Tofu Ranchero

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef Colin Ambrose of Estia’s Little Kitchen in Sag Harbor was kind enough to share his majestic shiitake and tofu ranchero recipe with us. It serves eight and adds a little Mexican flair to any breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Estia’s Shiitake & Tofu Ranchero

Serves 8

Ingredients for ranchero:

2 blocks extra firm tofu

4 cups chopped shiitake mushrooms (remove stems and slice for 4 cups of shiitake tops)

4 cups salsa (tomato, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro)

8 cloves garlic, diced fine

2 tablespoons dried oregano

¼ cup vegetable oil

3 teaspoons salt

1 quart water

Instructions:

Brining the tofu will give it a good flavor boost. This recipe works best served fresh out of the oven.

Start by soaking the tofu in salted water for 30 minutes, then set on a cutting board wrapped in paper towels, place another board on top, and weigh down with 3 plates.

Squeeze for 30 minutes to dry the tofu.

Cut each tofu brick into 12 slices.

Sauté mushrooms and garlic with oil.

Purée salsa with an immersion blender, then add the dried oregano.

Place tofu slices into a baking pan and surround with the cooked mushrooms, pour the salsa purée over everything.

Cover with foil.

Place in 350°F oven & bake for 45 minutes.

Ingredients for bean salad:

1 cup black beans

1 cup red kidney beans

3 corn cobs

1 red pepper, diced

½ cup Spanish onion, diced

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons veg oil

1 lime, juiced

Salt to taste

Brown rice for serving

Boil black beans in water until soft, drain.

Boil red beans in water until soft, drain.

Roast 3 corn cobs in 350° oven for 30 minutes, then cut kernels off the cob.

Combine all ingredients in a bowl.

Plating the dish:

Place tofu slices over brown rice surrounded by the bean salad. Top with ranchero mushroom sauce. Serve with avocado and tortilla.

Note: Top with shredded jack cheese prior to baking if you’d like, uncover for the last 20 min.