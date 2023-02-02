Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enrich your children’s lives with art and culture, and have some East End fun at these Hamptons and North Fork kids events and family activities this week, February 3–8, 2023.

Top 5 Kids Events To Check Out This Week

Library Sleepover

Friday, February 3, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Your teen or tween in grades 4–12 can don their favorite PJs and head on over to the Westhampton Free Library for ice cream and a movie. Registration is required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com

Family Shabbat

Friday, February 3, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss this special event at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons that includes dancing, singing and stories. A regular Shabbat service will follow at 6 p.m.

44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org

Family Storytime: Lots of Love

Saturday, February 4, 11 a.m.–noon

Your little one can listen to stories about Valentine’s Day and make a 3D pop-up card to give to someone special. After that, the kiddos will enjoy some cardio movement. Register ahead of time.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Teen Writing Café

Monday, February 6, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

If your teen is a whiz with a pen and paper, bring them to the John Jermain Memorial Library, where they can work on an existing project or ask for a writing prompt on Mondays throughout February. Snacks are provided.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Sailor’s Valentine Presented by Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum

Tuesday, February 7, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Your little valentine in grades 1–5 can register ahead of time to pick up their kit for a Sailor’s Valentine made from shells. Access to the virtual program will be sent on the day of the program.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Ice Painting for K-2

Wednesday, February 8, 4–5 p.m.

Your little artist in grades K–2 can learn to make cold winter designs in the craft room of the Mattituck-Laurel Library. Register online ahead of time.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurel.librarycalendar.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The Clubhouse

Enjoy some serious sporting fun with your little ones at The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, arcade games, mini golf and snacks in a fun atmosphere. It’s also a great spot to watch the game while older kids entertain themselves.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Crazy Beans

If you’re looking for a cozy stop on a chilly day, take your kiddos over to Crazy Beans in Greenport, where they’ll enjoy plenty of fun egg and pancake dishes, as well as a satisfying selection of burgers and munchies. Parents can enjoy a wide array of latte flavors while little diners can sip hot chocolate and sweetened iced tea.

2 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

Custer Institute and Observatory

Take your little explorer over to the Custer Institute and Observatory, which is open to the public every Saturday night from dusk until midnight. You can view the night sky through powerful telescopes, take a tour, or visit the library, exhibit room, or gift shop. In addition, you can check out their website for frequent family-friendly events.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

The Little

If you’re looking for somewhere different to go shopping with your tots, spring on over to The Little in East Hampton, where you’ll find perfectly curated items for young ones of any age as well as some unique books and toys.

23 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-527-7073, thelittleeast.com

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little guppy over to one of the East End’s most popular attractions, which includes exhibits like Amphibian Alley, Amazon Rainforest and Butterflies. Tickets are $20 for children and $43 for adults. Little ones under age 2 can attend for free.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Safari Adventure

If you’re looking for some active winter fun, take your kiddos ages 1–10 to one of the open play sessions at Safari Adventure, an 18-foot-tall soft playground with inflatables, a calming spa and over 30 video games.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Sam’s Restaurant

If your kiddo is hungry after a long day of exploring the East End, take their little growling belly to Sam’s Restaurant, where they’ll enjoy lots of pizza with fresh ingredients and an old-school vibe. Parents rave about the attentive staff and crispy pies.

36 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-5900, samseasthampton.com

South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center

If your little one loves nature, take them to the South Fork History Museum, where they can view colorful floor-to-ceiling murals, aquariums featuring wildlife and a Marine Touch Tank. The museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-599-2391, sofo.org

Southampton Ice Rink

Enjoy the public skating sessions at this clean and friendly local favorite. Skate rentals, refreshment options and lessons are also available.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

YMCA East Hampton

If your little brood is looking to get moving, take them over to the YMCA East Hampton, where they’ll enjoy a swimming pool, basketball courts and a teen center.

2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884, ymcali.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.