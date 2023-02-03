Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, February 3–9, 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about in the Hamptons to enjoy fun activities, enriching art, culture, workshops and more this week, February 3–9, 2023.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Surf Casters at North Sea Tavern

Friday, February 3, 9 p.m.

Don’t miss the rockin’ sounds of Surf Casters as they play your favorite hits and covers at the North Sea Tavern. Meanwhile, enjoy classic comfort food and cocktails at this Southampton local favorite.

1271 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322, northseatavern.com

All-Star Comedy at Bay Street Theater

Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m.

See this week’s lineup of hilarious veteran and new comics, assembled by New York-based comedian Joseph Vecsey, at Bay Street Theater’s popular comedy series. Featured comics include Ben DeMarco, Mike Sicoli and Nick Whitmer. Tickets are $35.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0108, baystreet.org

2023 Winter Film Festival: Corpus Christi

Sunday, February 5, 2–4 p.m.

Don’t miss this screening of Corpus Christi, a film about 20-year-old Daniel, an ex-con who aspires to join the clergy and inspires an entire community.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Bubbly About Opera Act 2

Sunday, February 5, 2–3 p.m.

Join the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center for this journey worldwide to study the impact of opera on various countries. Tickets are $13.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

CRESLI Seal Cruises in the Shinnecock Bay

Saturday, February 4, 1–3 p.m.

Get out and about for an invigorating cruise on board the R/V Peconic, where you’ll look for seal species, capture photographs and learn about their exploitation and recovery. Be sure to pre-register and dress warmly.

8 Little Neck Road, Southampton. 631-319-6003, cresli.org

Full Snow Moon Hike With Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt

Sunday, February 5, 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy this leisurely one-hour hike through Vineyard Field’s open field trails behind the South Fork Natural History Museum. Stick around afterward for refreshments and conversation. The program is free but advanced registration is required.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Sagaponack Electric Bike Experience

Monday–Thursday, February 6–9, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Meet in the parking lot behind Candy Kitchen to get fitted for your Royal Dutch Gazelle electric bike. After that, you’ll enjoy a 14-mile guided tour to the pavilion of Sagg Main Beach at a moderate pace. Be sure to register online ahead of time.

99 School Street Parking Lot, Bridgehampton. 631-276-9840, electricbikesagogo.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Westhampton Rotary Spaghetti Dinner

Sunday, February 5, 1–7 p.m.

Help support your community by attending this special dinner for the Westhampton Rotary Club at Casa Basso. The club’s members donate their time and money to local charities, food pantries and scholarship funds. Your $30 ticket includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, rolls, coffee and dessert. Children can eat for $20. Tickets can be purchased at Lynne’s Cards & Gifts, Rubio Premier Motors, or through a local club member. You can also become a business sponsor online.

59 Montauk Highway, Westhampton. westhamptonrotary.org

Mostly Baroque Recorder Consort

Sunday, February 5, 4–5 p.m.

If you know how to play a little recorder, bring your instrument and music stand over to the Hampton Library, where you’ll learn how to perform “mostly Baroque” pieces in a group setting.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Keep Calm & Color On

Tuesday, February 7, 4–5 p.m.

Adults can de-stress just as well as pre-schoolers when they engage in coloring and conversation together at the Hampton Bays Library. Materials will be provided, including a lovely coloring book designed specifically for adults.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbays.librarycalendar.com

Valentine’s Day Wine Glass Paint Night

Tuesday, February 7, 6–7:30 p.m.

Head on over to Art Studio Hamptons for a sweet evening of painting Valentine’s themes onto wine glasses. Tickets are $45 and adult beverages are welcome.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0303, artstudiohamptons.com

Crafting With Cricut: Valentine’s Day Cards

Wednesday, February 8, 2–3 p.m.

Head to the Rogers Memorial Library to learn how to create a handmade Valentine’s Day card using a Cricut cutting machine. Supplies will be provided, and pre-registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Gentle Chair Yoga with Alini

Wednesday, February 8, 9:30 a.m.

Chair yoga involves posing, breathing and stretching while using a chair for support. Register at the Montauk Library ahead of time.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Chocolate! With Chef Colette

Wednesday, February 8, 6 p.m.

If you can’t get enough chocolate in the month of love, head to the Shinnecock Room of the Quogue Library, where Chef Colette will be sharing recipes and serving up a scrumptious chocolate-inspired dinner. Menu items include chocolate fettuccine with wild mushrooms, chicken braised in a wine and chocolate sauce and a 40-second molten chocolate cake.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653–4224, quogue.librarycalendar.com

Thursday Morning Pilates

Thursday, February 9, 10–11 a.m.

Head on out to the Westhampton Free Library to lose weight, increase core strength and improve your posture with Pilates. The cost is $48 for a series that meets on Thursdays through February 23.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com

Take and Make: Adult Valentine’s Day Craft

Through February 28

If you love to get crafty on Valentine’s Day, head to the John Jermain Library for a Library Card Valentine’s Kit that includes cards, embroidery floss, needles and pens to make your own Valentine’s Card. Be sure to register ahead of time.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour the Watermill Center

Friday, February 3, 2:30–4 p.m.

Register in advance to tour the carefully curated Watermill Center, including its art collection, library and manicured gardens. Tickets are available from $17.55.

39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Spark

On view through March 19

Don’t miss this exhibition celebrating love, color and all of the pinks and reds of Valentine’s Day at the White Room Gallery.

2415 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1418, thewhiteroom.gallery

Return to a Place by the Sea

On view through May 27

Don’t miss this exhibit at the Church that kicks off with an opening reception on Saturday, February 4 from 6–7:30 p.m. It revisits and reframes the 1999 exhibition A Place By the Sea, which highlighted the work and friendships of four African American artists. The show also explores the history of abstract painting in New York in the late 20th Century.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.