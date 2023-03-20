South o’ the Highway

Charles Saffati Opens Women in Art Exhibit at NYC Gallery for Women’s History Month

By Flo Anthony Posted on
Mr. Brainwash
Mr. Brainwash
Sylvain Gaboury/Patrickmcmuollan.com

Charles Saffati Opens Women in Art Exhibit at NYC Gallery for Women’s History Month

Charles Saffati, of Bridgehampton, opened a Women in Art exhibition at his Carlton Fine Arts gallery on Madison Avenue in Manhattan on March 1 to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The show features work by Jean-Michel Basquiat as well as Alex Katz, who just had a retrospective at the Guggenheim Museum, and Andy Warhol, whose portraits of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy are spotlighted in the exhibition.

Saffati and the Carlton Fine Arts recently made headlines in late 2022 for exhibiting the colorful works of an artist known as Mr Brainwash.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites