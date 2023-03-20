Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Charles Saffati Opens Women in Art Exhibit at NYC Gallery for Women’s History Month

Charles Saffati, of Bridgehampton, opened a Women in Art exhibition at his Carlton Fine Arts gallery on Madison Avenue in Manhattan on March 1 to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The show features work by Jean-Michel Basquiat as well as Alex Katz, who just had a retrospective at the Guggenheim Museum, and Andy Warhol, whose portraits of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy are spotlighted in the exhibition.

Saffati and the Carlton Fine Arts recently made headlines in late 2022 for exhibiting the colorful works of an artist known as Mr Brainwash.