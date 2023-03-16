Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bridgehampton’s Christie Brinkley Weighs Letting Her Hair Go Gray After 69th Birthday

Following her 69th birthday in February, Bridgehampton resident Christie Brinkley posted on social media that she is contemplating whether she should let her hair go gray.

On Instagram, the supermodel commented on the weather and her hair, “Gray sky! Gray hair!”

In the photos that accompany the caption, Brinkley’s blonde hair has a mist of gray creeping into the edges.

She continued, “The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs! To keep or not to keep? Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace. My son thinks it looks cool,” (referring to 27-year-old Jack Brinkley-Cook, her middle child of three), “but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the gray wave itself! The verdict is still out!”