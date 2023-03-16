South o’ the Highway

Bridgehampton’s Christie Brinkley Weighs Letting Her Hair Go Gray After 69th Birthday

By Flo Anthony Posted on
Hamptons resident supermodel Christie Brinkley
Hamptons resident supermodel Christie Brinkley
©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Bridgehampton’s Christie Brinkley Weighs Letting Her Hair Go Gray After 69th Birthday

Following her 69th birthday in February, Bridgehampton resident Christie Brinkley posted on social media that she is contemplating whether she should let her hair go gray.

On Instagram, the supermodel commented on the weather and her hair, “Gray sky! Gray hair!”

In the photos that accompany the caption, Brinkley’s blonde hair has a mist of gray creeping into the edges.

She continued, “The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs! To keep or not to keep? Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace. My son thinks it looks cool,” (referring to 27-year-old Jack Brinkley-Cook, her middle child of three), “but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the gray wave itself! The verdict is still out!”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites