This week’s cover of Dan’s Papers features the art of frequent cover artist Joe Chierchio, who creates his iconic fine art from his studios in Water Mill and New York City. Here, he discusses his inspirations for the featured cover art, where to see more of his art and more.

A Talk with Joe Chierchio

What inspired this issue’s cover art, and how did the initial concept develop as you painted it?

COVID-19 changed so so many things and yet people have always found a way to follow their passion. I found that my point of view was different than I expected and I found myself in awe of visions that I had taken for granted.

What is your favorite aspect of the finished painting?

I know a painting is finished and I find satisfaction in seeing that it meets the initial vision in my mind’s eye.

Do you consider your art style to be still evolving or mostly set?

My art style is always evolving and even surprises me.

What upcoming art events, exhibitions or other projects are you working toward now?

In the Hamptons, I exhibit with Arthur T. Kalaher Fine Art Gallery.

What are you most looking forward to about the spring and upcoming summer in the Hamptons?

Because my work is always evolving, I can’t predict it. That’s the fun it.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional information?

I would like to thank Dan’s Papers for the covers I have created for Dan’s. And express my admiration for the support they give to the artist.

To see more of Joe Chierchio’s artwork, visit joechierchioart.com