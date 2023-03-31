Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Hampton Homeowner Jay-Z’s Updated Net Worth Revealed

East Hampton resident Jay-Z is now worth $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.

TMZ reported that the new March 24 ranking makes the Roc Nation mogul the 1,203rd wealthiest person in the world.

Back in February, Jay, whose birth name is Shawn Carter, sold his 50% stake in D’usse Cognac back to Bacardi for a reported $750 million, but still held on to a large percentage of the spirits brand.

Meanwhile, the rap impresario is not the only member of the Carter clan making big business moves. His wife Beyonce’ has reportedly agreed to cut ties with Adidas and is ending her Ivy Park Collaboration with the German sportswear corporation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source close to the business deliberations said the top Grammy Award-winning songstress and Adidas decided mutually to end their partnership.

This news follows a Wall Street Journal report in February that claimed that Ivy Park made $40 million in sales, instead of the $250 million it was projected to earn. The Hollywood Reporter says Beyonce’ is “excitedly looking to reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom.”