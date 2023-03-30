Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Amagansett’s Gwyneth Paltrow’s Utah Ski Collision Trial Gets Bizarre

Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney made an odd request during day three of her civil trial in Park City, Utah, according to JustJared.com.

The Amagansett resident and founder of Goop is in the midst of a lawsuit with Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, who is suing the actress alleging that four of his ribs were broken when they collided on the slopes in 2016 at a ski resort in Utah.

On March 23, while court was in session, the judge denied a request by Paltrow’s attorney Steve Owens to provide “treats” for the bailiffs because they had been very helpful. The request was turned down after Sanderson’s legal team objected to Paltrow’s generosity.

Paltrow, who claims Sanderson ran into her, and Sanderson both testified on March 24. Sanderson is suing for $300,000, while Paltrow is countersuing for a symbolic $1 and legal fees.

The testimonies had critics on the internet buzzing about Paltrow’s show of wealth and celebrity. When asked by Sanderson’s attorney how the ski accident affected her, she said, “Well, I lost half a day of skiing.”

A decision in the trial is likely to come on Thursday or Friday.