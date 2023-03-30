South o’ the Highway

Amagansett’s Gwyneth Paltrow’s Utah Ski Collision Trial Gets Bizarre

By Flo Anthony Posted on
gwyneth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow listens in court during her trial, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs. (Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP, Pool)

Amagansett’s Gwyneth Paltrow’s Utah Ski Collision Trial Gets Bizarre

Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney made an odd request during day three of her civil trial in Park City, Utah, according to JustJared.com.

The Amagansett resident and founder of Goop is in the midst of a lawsuit with Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, who is suing the actress alleging that four of his ribs were broken when they collided on the slopes in 2016 at a ski resort in Utah.

On March 23, while court was in session, the judge denied a request by Paltrow’s attorney Steve Owens to provide “treats” for the bailiffs because they had been very helpful. The request was turned down after Sanderson’s legal team objected to Paltrow’s generosity.

gwyneth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow leaves court during the lawsuit trial of Terry Sanderson vs. Gwyneth Paltrow, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs. (Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP, Pool)

Paltrow, who claims Sanderson ran into her, and Sanderson both testified on March 24. Sanderson is suing for $300,000, while Paltrow is countersuing for a symbolic $1 and legal fees.

The testimonies had critics on the internet buzzing about Paltrow’s show of wealth and celebrity. When asked by Sanderson’s attorney how the ski accident affected her, she said, “Well, I lost half a day of skiing.”

A decision in the trial is likely to come on Thursday or Friday.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites