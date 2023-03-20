Recipe: Chef Arie’s Foie Gras with Blueberry Sauce

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Le Cordon Bleu-trained Chef Arie Pavlou at Bistro Été presents cuisine reflective of his years working under two-star Michelin Chef Philippe Da Silva in Provence, with exhibit A being this delightful foie gras with blueberry sauce recipe.

Ingredients:

– 4 3-oz pieces fresh foie gras

(each piece should be 3/4″ thick)

– 4 oz Suzette sauce

– 1 cup blueberries

– 2 oz butter

Blueberry Sauce Directions:

1. In saucepan, bring Suzette sauce to a boil.

2. Add blueberries, reduce by 1/3.

3. Incorporate butter.

Foie Gras Directions:

1. Heat pan until smoking hot.

2. Sear foie gras approximately 40–60 seconds

each side.

3. Remove from pan, cut diagonally in half

and cover with sauce.

For more Bistro Été dishes, visit the restaurant at 760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill or online at bistroete.com.