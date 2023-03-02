Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, March 2-9, 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer at live shows, outdoor activities, workshops, art exhibitions and more this week, March 2-9 2023.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Film: Oscar-Nominated Shorts

Friday-Sunday, March 3-5

Enjoy an enlightening weekend at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, where you can view Oscar-nominated short films in the Animated, Live Action and Documentary categories. You can also help predict the winners! View screenings in all three categories or choose just one to focus on.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2350, whbpac.org

Miracle in Milan (1951)

Friday, March 3, 5-6:30 p.m.

Fly on over to the Montauk Library for the Classic Italian Film Series. This week, view Miracle in Milan, a fantasy directed by Vittorio De Sica.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org/calendar

Battle of the Fantasy Girl Bands

Saturday, March 4, 7-10 p.m.

Don’t miss this rockin’ night at the Stephen Talkhouse featuring live music, awards and raffles. Tickets are $30 to attend live or via Livestream. Proceeds will go to benefit the non-profit Neo-Political Cowgirls Creative Youth Education Programs.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, [email protected] stephentalkhouse.com

Love Bites

Saturday, March 4, 7-10 p.m.

Don’t miss this fantastic winter tasting & dancing fundraiser at The Clubhouse. You’ll enjoy food from top chefs, a DJ, a silent auction and an ultimate golf raffle. Proceeds will benefit Katy’s Courage, which supports education, children’s bereavement support and pediatric cancer research.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Women of Soul: Celebrating Legendary Soul Singers

Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m.

Boogie on over to the Bay Street Theater, where the HooDoo Loungers will present the music of Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and many other women of soul. Tickets are $35.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

2023 Winter Film Festival: Salvador Dali: In Search of Immortality

Sunday, March 4, 2-4 p.m.

Enjoy a fascinating documentary about the life and work of Salvador Dali. The event is free and will take place in the Baldwin Room of the East Hampton Library.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Reflections in Music Presents: Reflections in Inspiration

Sunday, March 5, 4 p.m.

Enjoy an enchanting evening of music with Bruce Wolosoff, who will perform works from his new solo piano album Memento. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased ahead of time.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Winter Garden Walk at Longhouse Reserve

Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m.

View the lovely gardens of Longhouse Reserve during the winter season, where you’ll get a peek at the last of the holly berries and the first sightings of witch hazel. Meet by the gifts shop for your guided tour.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org/pages

Seal Walk at Montauk Point State Park

Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Don’t miss this invigorating hike to explore wintering seals at Montauk Point State Park. You’ll also see plenty of birds and look at local marine ecosystems.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. eventbrite.com/e/seal-walks-at-montauk-point-state-park-4-cash-per-person-upon-arrival-tickets-457029927817

Andy Sabin’s Annual Blue-Spotted Salamander Search

Saturday, March 4, 7:30 p.m.

Join SoFo Board of Directors President Andy Sabin in this search for the blue-spotted salamander in the vernal ponds of Montauk. You’ll need to wear boots and bring a flashlight.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Full Moon Night Hike at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Tuesday, March 7, 6-7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a refreshing evening hike through the forest at Quogue Wildlife Refuge. You’ll look for wildlife in the North Pond and enjoy vision activities by moonlight. The cost is $20 for non-members and $10 for members.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653- 4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

HAMPTONS ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Ballet Barre

Friday, March 3, 12 p.m.

Get fit while learning classic ballet techniques with Leisa Taylor at the Quogue Library. The cost is $10 and registration is required.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quogue.librarycalendar.com

Irish Soda Bread Muffins With Caraway and Raisins With Chef Rob Scott

Friday, March 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early at the Hampton Bays Library, where you will make 8-10 muffins to take home and bake. The cost is $10 per person.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbays.librarycalendar.com

Mostly Baroque Recorder Consort

Sunday, March 5, 4-5 p.m.

If you play a little recorder, bring your musical self over to the Hampton Library, where you can play along with your fellow musicians. You should have some experience and be able to read music.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Tap Class For Seniors With Mary Castro

Monday, March 6, 12-1 p.m.

Bring your tap shoes and your love of dance to the Rogers Memorial Library, where Mary Castro will teach you fundamental movements, combinations and dance routines. Beginners are welcome and pre-registration is required. The cost is $40 for the class.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Tai Chi

Thursday, March 9, 2 p.m.

Lose weight, gain flexibility and improve your fitness at the Westhampton Free Library with instructor Laura Esposito. A $38 registration fee is required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com

Cowfish Wine Pairing Dinner Featuring Raphael Vineyard

Thursday, March 9, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy an elegant evening at one of Hamptons’ favorite restaurants. You’ll feast on five delicious courses paired with an elegant selection of wines from Raphael Vineyard.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour the Watermill Center

Friday, March 3, 2:30-4 p.m.

The Watermill Center offers a quintessential creative atmosphere for artists in residence throughout the year. During this tour, you’ll view its art collection, library and manicured gardens. Reservations and required.

39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-2628, watermillcenter.org

Winter Collection at M&M Fine Art

On View Through March 12

Don’t miss landscapes, cityscapes and blooms by artists like Irina Alimanestianu and Rainer Andreesen at M&M Fine Art. The gallery is open Friday-Sunday and on weekdays by appointment.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Spark

On View Through March 21

Don’t miss the pinks, reds and familiar faces on display at the White Room Gallery’s winter show. It celebrates all things love, beauty and energy.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-327-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery