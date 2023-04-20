Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This issue’s cover art, provided to us by DTR Modern Galleries, showcases the work of internationally renowned sculptor Jane Manus. With a BFA from Rollins College and the Art Institute of Boston, Manus has made a name for herself as one of the few prominent female artists in the genre of abstract geometric sculpture.

Here, she discusses the sculpture on the cover, her partnership with DTR Modern and more.

A Chat with DTR Modern Sculptor Jane Manus

What inspired you to create “Condor” in 1989, and how was this piece created?

My process is to build a rough maquette in aluminum usually between 12 to 15 inches high, and then if I’m happy with the piece, I will do a finished maquette. In the case of “Condor,” I always envisioned it as a large sculpture. I then built it to scale.

When I was offered a show at the Ann Norton Sculpture Garden in West Palm Beach, I knew that was the standout piece I wanted to create for the show, and red was definitely the color. The photo of the sculpture was taken at the sculpture garden in 1990.

There used to be an old saying with sculpture: “Build it large and paint it red, it sells.” In the case of “Condor,” that worked.

What I strive for with my sculpture is that it’s balanced and works from all angles. With the large scale sculptures I encourage the viewer to walk around and, in some cases, walk through the work.

How and when did your partnership with DTR Modern Galleries begin?

A gallery director (Bryan Walsh) saw one of my commissioned wall pieces at a local restaurant and asked the owner to make the introduction. We met shortly thereafter, and I began showing with DTR. That was 11 years ago.

What do you consider the greatest accomplishment or accolade of your art career so far?

I would say having my work in museum collections and in prominent private collections — and meeting some of the collectors and being commissioned to do site-specific work for some amazing spaces.

What do you find most rewarding about creating and sharing your art?

Being validated as an artist. It is my passion to create, and it’s a wonderful feeling when you see your work being collected and enjoyed.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional information?

I am thankful for the support of DTR Modern Galleries and for their continued efforts to place my works with collectors of note.

To see more of Jane Manus’ artwork and to inquire about purchasing a piece from DTR Modern Galleries locations in Palm Beach, New York City, Nantucket, Boston and Washington, D.C., visit dtrmodern.com.