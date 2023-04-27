Charity

Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s Spring Warm-Up Dance Party

By Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Mercedes Ruehl, Angela LaGrecaLisa Tamburini

  • Lenny Babbish, Ellen KrassLisa Tamburini

  • Larry and Claire AidemLisa Tamburini

  • Julie Ratner, Angela LaGrecaLisa Tamburini

  • Iris Keitel, Sheryl Heather, Marie McAlaryLisa Tamburini

  • Howie Lippmen, Laurie Wiltshire, Julianne Mosley, Kevin McCruden, Sherri LippmanLisa Tamburini

  • Ellen Krass, Nancy Geller, Angela LaGreca, Bernadette PiccolominiLisa Tamburini

  • Elena Gibbs, Ann Ciardullo, Keith GreenLisa Tamburini

  • Edyle O'Brien, Cathy TweedyLisa Tamburini

  • Cathy Boyle, Stephanie BitisLisa Tamburini

  • Anahi DeCanio, Angela LaGrecaLisa Tamburini

  • Yubal Marquez Fleites, Elena GibbsLisa Tamburini

  • Stan Baumblatt, Edyle O'Brien, Chaz AustinLisa Tamburini

  • Sherri and Howie Lippmen, Andrea KlausnerLisa Tamburini

  • Sara Blue, Bobbie BraunLisa Tamburini

  • Sam Eskenazi, Karen Sachs, Stephen Sachs, Ann CiardulloLisa Tamburini

  • Russell and Sara BlueLisa Tamburini

  • Robert and Sharon BakesLisa Tamburini

  • Pat Sanders, Eliot Rodman SmithLisa Tamburini

  • Neil Bersin, Jane KriegerLisa Tamburini

  • Nancy Geller, Bernadette PiccolominiLisa Tamburini

  • Michael Valdes, Dr. Edna Kapenhas, Dr. Vinay TakLisa Tamburini

  • Michael Gomberg, Rob Aplebaum, Stephen DeFlorio

  • Meryl Dee Feuer, Dr. Harvey ManesLisa Tamburini

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation hosted a Spring Warm-Up Dance Party at the Bridgehampton Community House, kicking off the 28th Annual Ellen’s Run and raising funds to ensure access to breast health care and empower people with cancer in the Hamptons community. In 2022, the foundation granted $360,000 in support of the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center’s mission. The benefit celebrated Emmy Award-winning producer, storyteller, and survivor Angela LaGreca, icon and supporter Eliot Rodman Smith, and number-one three years running fundraising team The Shocking Pinks. Co-founder and president of The Ellen Hermanson Foundation, Julie Ratner, expressed her gratitude for the East End community’s generosity and support. With DJ Double S Productions providing dance music, whilst guests enjoyed delectable dishes from Sydney’s Gourmet as well as signature drinks along with included both live and silent auctions, it was a celebratory night to remember.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites