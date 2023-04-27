Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s Spring Warm-Up Dance Party

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation hosted a Spring Warm-Up Dance Party at the Bridgehampton Community House, kicking off the 28th Annual Ellen’s Run and raising funds to ensure access to breast health care and empower people with cancer in the Hamptons community. In 2022, the foundation granted $360,000 in support of the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center’s mission. The benefit celebrated Emmy Award-winning producer, storyteller, and survivor Angela LaGreca, icon and supporter Eliot Rodman Smith, and number-one three years running fundraising team The Shocking Pinks. Co-founder and president of The Ellen Hermanson Foundation, Julie Ratner, expressed her gratitude for the East End community’s generosity and support. With DJ Double S Productions providing dance music, whilst guests enjoyed delectable dishes from Sydney’s Gourmet as well as signature drinks along with included both live and silent auctions, it was a celebratory night to remember.