Holiday House, an interior design show house in which top interior designers and lifestyle brands can showcase their unique talents, celebrated its expansion from New York to sunny South Florida with its inaugural Palm Beach Tabletop Event on Monday, February 27 at The Colony Hotel.

The event, like all Holiday House events, benefitted the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), an organization which focuses on innovative clinical research at leading medical centers worldwide, and increasing public knowledge about good breast health.

Iris Dankner, a 20-plus-year breast cancer survivor who founded Holiday House in 2008 with the goal of raising critical funds for the prevention and cure of breast cancer, was joined at her fun and festive fête by Honorary Chair Sarah Wetenhall, and Co-Chairs Andrea Stark, Jayne Chase and Campion Platt.

Over 250 guests strolled throughout the stunning showcase, perusing the inspired décor and lifestyle concepts created by more than 15 designers. The Colony Hotel provided savory light bites for guests who indulged in Florida favorites such as crab cakes, lobster salad summer rolls and Palm Beach coconut shrimp.

Whispering Angel, Tito’s Vodka and SipSmith Gin were on site, serving up chilled rosé and cocktails in style to delighted attendees.

“It has always been a dream of mine to produce an event in Palm Beach, so this past Tabletop Event at The Colony Hotel has been a dream come true,” says Iris Dankner. “While having so much of our NYC design industry and loyal patrons down in Palm Beach has made it feel like home, it has also been so wonderful to meet so many new people who have been so generous to support our event and important cause. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we received from this fabulous community, and I can’t wait to be back!”

Acclaimed designer Amanda Lindroth brought island vibes from her studio in the Bahamas to her vignette, creating a playful make-believe club she imagined as an intimate tropical speakeasy with cards, rum, palms and cigars.

“We did this event simultaneous to the Great Room at Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, with its grand proportions and palazzo-feeling interior,” Lindroth says. “The deliberately less formal look was done with purpose and intent!”

The Lewis Design Group, meanwhile, reimagined the quintessential mid-century Palm Beach Regency Style for the 21st century. A regency dining set was used to frame the backdrop for a luncheon table that mixed classic aqua and white along with tropical foliage, which perfectly captured the essence of this aesthetic.

“Palm Beach décor captured the spirit of a golden age in Florida that still inspires today,” muses principal and owner Barbara Lewis.

The impressive docket of designers also included Ashley Stark Home; Campion Platt Interiors in collaboration with Ted Hartley; Casa Branca; David Lucido; Designs by Javier; Elsa Soyars Interiors; Hive Collective; Jennifer Garrigues Interior Design; Just Darviny; Mabley Handler Interior Design; Melanie Roy Design; NIBA Designs; Pembroke and Ives; Palm Beach Design Masters, and Gary McBournie in collaboration with Pioneer Linens.

Among those in attendance were Sue Devitt, Pamela Morgan, Liz Lang, Nancy Stone, Debra Halpert, Annie Falk, Simone Levinson, Jane Hansen, Pam Pantzer, Ellie Libby, Linda Fischbach, Jon Stark and Tatianna Platt.

Event sponsors for the evening included Hive Collective, Asprey, Palm Beach Design Masters, Ashley Stark Home, Stark Carpet, Pioneer Linens and Tom Mathieu & Company Inc.

“Our gratitude runs deep for Iris and her tireless dedication to breast cancer research,” says BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. “She brings an incredible passion and commitment to BCRF through Holiday House. We couldn’t do our critical, lifesaving work without her or the Palm Beach community she rallied together.”

Holiday House Hamptons will be presenting their designer show house from July 8 to September 4 this summer. Learn more about Holiday House at holidayhousenyc.com