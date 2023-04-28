Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Want to help bake the world a better place?

Get your chance at the first ever East End Bake-Off, presented by nonprofit South Fork Bakery, which will pit renowned local bakers against one another in a friendly competition to support a much-needed cause: the plight of disabled adults seeking meaningful paid employment.

South Fork Bakery, founded in 2016, currently employs 16 individuals with autism and other disabilities in its Amagansett headquarters. The bakery produces cookies, power bars and biscotti for sale on its website, southforkbakery.org. Proceeds from the bake-off go toward the organization’s continuing mission to train and place adults with disabilities in its employer partners’ businesses throughout Suffolk County.

Competing bakers will be urged to “think outside the brownie,” says South Fork Bakery founder and program director Shirley Ruch. “I can’t wait to see and taste what they create.”

Contestants for the inaugural Bake-Off include local businesses Dorothy’s Baking Company, Hen of the Woods, Jerri’s Cakery and Confections, Loaves and Fishes, The Savory Fig and Veg on Board.

The event will culminate in a Competition for a Cause Grand Prize. The winner will be selected by a panel of special guest judges, including the Hon. Andrea H. Schiavoni, Tate’s Bake Shop founder Kathleen King and Billy Baldwin of Cookie Island fame.

In addition to the grand prize, a People’s Choice Award, selected by parents and kids alike, will also be presented. Refreshments and baked goods from local eateries will be available.

The event will take place at Scoville Place in Amagansett on May 7, 1–3 p.m. Tickets to the event are $75 and kids under 12 are admitted free.

To purchase tickets go to southforkbakery.org or call 631-725-7166.