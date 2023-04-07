Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find all the East End fun at our top five events with your kids in the Hamptons and North Fork this Easter weekend, April 9–14, 2023, and beyond!

Top 5 kids Events to Check Out This Week

Easter Bunny Day of Aquarium Fun

Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m.

Bring your little guppies over to the Long Island Aquarium, where they will enjoy a traditional brunch, craft station and a Penguin Scavenger Egg Hunt. Admission to the aquarium is included in the fee, so you can explore all of your favorite exhibits while you’re there!

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Spring Egg Hunt

Sunday, April 9, 10 and 11:15 a.m.

Your little one in Pre-K–grade 3 can hunt for eggs at the Westhampton Free Library during the 11:15 a.m. session. Your teen in grades 7–12 can rise and shine to arrive at the library at 10 a.m., when they will fill and hide Easter eggs for younger hunters to find. Teens will earn an hour of community service.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com

The Riotous Youth Shakespearean Acting Camp

Monday–Friday, April 10–14,10 a.m.–3 p.m.

If your little thespian, ages 7–13, loves to get up on stage, don’t miss this fantastic experience at the Bay Street Theater, where they will prepare and present an abbreviated Shakespearean comedy.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Holiday Farm Camp

Monday–Friday, April 10–14, 9 a.m.

If your little one ages 3–10 is looking for something fun to do over spring break, take them to the Green School, where both half and full-day camps are available. They’ll enjoy stories, projects, snacks, animals and outdoor play.

287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. hisawyer.com/the-green-school/schedules/activity-set/422964

Spring Wildlife Camp

Tuesday–Friday, April 11–14, 9 a.m.–noon

If your kiddo in grades K–5 loves to explore, bring them over to the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, where they’ll enjoy hiking, crafts and wildlife every day. Be sure to dress warmly.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amber Waves Farm

This popular Hamptons destination is once again open for the season. You and your little ones can check out the flowers and chickens on the Farmer’s Footpath, sample the treats at the market or have your own picnic. Classes for kiddos are also available.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

BookHampton

Foster a love of reading in your littles at BookHampton, where patrons rave about the great children’s section, friendly service and exciting events.

41 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating a farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission!

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

The Clubhouse

Enjoy some serious sporting fun with your littles at The Clubhouse, where they’ll flip for bowling, arcade games, mini golf and snacks in a fun atmosphere. It’s also a great spot to watch the game while older kids entertain themselves.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Custer Institute and Observatory

Take your little explorer over to the Custer Institute and Observatory, open to the public every Saturday night from dusk until midnight. You can view the night sky through powerful telescopes, take a tour or visit the library, exhibit room or gift shop. In addition, you can check out their website for frequent family-friendly events.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Hamptons Mini-Golf

Get your little ones out for some putting fun in Southampton, where signature landmark holes and snacks are part of the fun. While you’re there, check out the indoor golf simulator, driving range and batting cages.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Main Road Biscuit Co.

If your kiddos can’t get enough breakfast, fill their tummies at Main Road Biscuit Co., where they’ll enjoy a menu full of their favorite biscuits, pancakes, eggs and smoothies. The eatery gets high ratings from confection connoisseurs who visit from everywhere.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

North Fork Chocolate Company

Bring your little sweet teeth over to the North Fork Chocolate Company for an afternoon treat. Homemade ice cream floats and anytime Belgian waffles are all part of the fun.

8700 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Safari Adventure

If you’re looking for some active indoor fun, take your kiddos ages 1–10 to one of the open play sessions at Safari Adventure, an 18-foot-tall soft playground with inflatables, a calming spa and over 30 video games.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center

If your little one loves nature, take them to the South Fork Natural History Museum, where they can view colorful floor-to-ceiling murals, aquariums featuring wildlife and a Marine Touch Tank. The museum is open every day from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-599-2391, sofo.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.