There’s all sorts of fun things to do in the Hamptons for Easter week, including live shows, outdoor activities, enriching programs and art shows, April 7–13, 2023.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Classic Murder Mystery Film Series: “Rebecca” (1940)

Friday, April 7, 5–6:30 p.m.

Meet at the Montauk Library to view this classic Alfred Hitchcock film based on the novel by Daphne Du Maurier. The film won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Cinematography.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

42nd Street: By Experience Encore Screening from London’s West End

Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m.

Get out and about at the Bay Street Theater, where you’ll enjoy a screening of this popular piece of musical theater featuring standards like Lullaby of Broadway and We’re in the Money. Tickets are $35.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor.631-725-9500, baystreet.org

The Hoodoo Loungers at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m.

Rock out with The HooDoo Loungers at one of Hamptons’ most popular venues. You’ll enjoy New Orleans-style soul, R&B and swing hits. Tickets are $30.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

The Jam Session Jazz Night at Masonic Temple

Tuesday, April 11, 7–9 p.m.

Enjoy the excellent acoustics and fine jazz stylings at the Masonic Temple in Sag Harbor every Tuesday night. You can bring your own picnic dinner as well as cash for beer and wine.

200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. hamptonsjazzfest.org/the-jam-session-jazz-night

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Egg-stravaganza and Family Picnic at Amber Waves Farm

Saturday, April 8, 12–2 p.m.

Bring the whole family out to Amber Waves Farm, along with blankets and baskets to enjoy a picnic in the field. The market will be open with food and drinks. Your family can also participate in activities like egg-dying, an egg-stacle course and an all-farm egg toss.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Easter Weekend at Gurney’s

Friday–Sunday, April 7–9

Celebrate Easter weekend in style with the whole family at Gurney’s! The festivities include live music, movie nights, Easter brunch and wine tastings.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

Palm-Making Egg Decorating Community Breakfast

Saturday, April 8

Enjoy some of your favorite Easter traditions, including painting Easter eggs and making palms, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6169, dormitionhamptons.org

Acrylic & Wood Earrings & Pendants on the Glowforge

Saturday, April 8, 11:30 a.m.

Take advantage of this creative opportunity to create your own custom earrings in acrylic and wood that can be painted using the Glowforge laser printer. The class is $50.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

Learn to Sew: A Beginner Class for Adults

Saturday, April 8, 1–2:30 p.m.

If you’ve always wanted to learn to sew, head to the Rogers Memorial Library, where you will learn basic sewing skills and machine use, as well as start an original project. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $25.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Easter Sunday Brunch at Barona Bay

Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Don’t miss this Easter celebration at the newest restaurant in Hampton Bays. Enjoy a hot and cold buffet, carving station, dessert station, plus a glass of prosecco or Bloody Mary included with the $49 entry fee — $19 for kids. Reservations are required.

149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-856-4054, baronabay.com

Easter Sunday at Topping Rose House

Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Don’t miss this celebration at one of the East End’s most elegant restaurants. There will be brunch, Easter Bunny visits and egg hunts.

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-808-2000, toppingrosehouse.com

Matter of Balance: Senior Balance Workshop and Workout

Monday, April 10, 12–2 p.m.

Learn to reduce falling, set realistic goals and improve balance through exercise. Advanced registration is required and the program is free.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com

Teacup Floral Arrangement

Saturday, April 8, 3–4 p.m.

Welcome spring by making a beautiful floral arrangement in the Shinnecock Room of the Quogue Library. A $15 fee includes all supplies except clippers.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quogue.librarycalendar.com

Virtual Cooking With Craig! A Facebook Live Demo

Monday, April 10, 6:3–7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss Chef Craig and the Block Island Seafood Company, who will make pan-seared red snapper in a lemon butter cream sauce and spring minestrone soup with chicken meatballs. You can find the link on the Hampton Bays Public Library

webpage.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbays.librarycalendar.com

Berries for Birds

Wednesday, April 12, 6–7 p.m.

Join the East Hampton Library for this special virtual event where you’ll learn to plant berrying shrubs and trees on your property to provide food for migrating birds. Register ahead of time and a Zoom ID and password will be emailed to you 15 minutes before the start of the meeting.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

A Bridgehampton Family Through Artifacts and Stories

Thursday, April 13, 6 p.m.

Meet in the Program Room of the Bridgehampton Library to view this presentation by local historian Ann Sanford. She will present photographs and narratives connecting local history to important themes in American history.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour the Watermill Center

Friday, April 7, 2:30 p.m.

The Watermill Center is a source of inspiration for its artists in residence. During this tour, you can explore the art collection, library and gardens. Be sure to dress for both indoor and outdoor walking.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Chisme

On view through April 16

Don’t miss this special exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum that presents woodcut figures of Latin American workers. It was completed in partnership with WeCount!, an organization of immigrant workers in South Florida that created nature drawings on the backs of the figures.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Marla Milne, Laura Stroh and Dahlia Gorman

On view through April 30

Head to the John Jermain Memorial Library to view the works of these fabulous East End artists. The work is on display whenever the library is open.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Return to “A Place by the Sea”

On view through May 27

Don’t miss this important exhibit that revisits the 1999 exhibit A Place by the Sea, which celebrated the work and friendships of four African American artists. You’ll also explore some of their more recent works.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

