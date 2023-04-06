Things to Do on the North Fork Easter Week: April 7–12, 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy all kinds of fun and exciting events and activities on the North Fork this Easter week, including live shows, art, workshops and more April 7–12, 2023.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Jazz Meets Top 40

Friday, April 7, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Enjoy some of your favorite Top 40 jazz tunes from the New Millennium Jazz Band while sipping on bubbly at Pindar Vineyards. Tickets are $20.

37645 NY-25, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

The Atlantics at Osprey’s Dominion

Saturday, April 8, 1–4 p.m.

Don’t miss this musical duo performing hits from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and present times. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Spring Botany

Saturday, April 8, 9–11 a.m.

Meet at the Hallock State Park Preserve to view early emerging plants and migrating birds. The maximum distance will be two miles.

6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Winego Night Bingo

Friday, April 7, 6–8 p.m.

If you love Bingo, head on out for a fun night at Sannino Vineyards, where you can also enjoy a glass of your favorite local bubbly and some tasty snacks.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Chocolate Fondue Pop-Up with Village Cheese Shop

Saturday, April 8, noon–4 p.m.

Enjoy a sweet afternoon of chocolate fondue at Corey Creek Tap Room, where dippers like strawberries, marshmallows and pretzels will be available. The cost is $15 per serving and guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Easter Brunch & Family Festivities at the Ram’s Head Inn

Sunday, April 9, 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Book your table ahead of time for a festive meal at one of Shelter Island’s most popular holiday destinations.

108 South Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0800, theramsheadinn.com

CAST Mobile Food Pantry at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library

Monday, April 10, 3– 6 p.m.

CAST’s Mobile Food Pantry will provide food relief that includes produce, diapers and personal care items.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-477-1717, [email protected], cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Yoga: Walk-Ins Only

Wednesday, April 12, 5:15 p.m.

Meet at the Mattituck-Laurel Library to join Rosemary Maritolla as she guides you through deep breathing and relaxation. Bring your own yoga mat or towel. The fee is $20 for walk-ins.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurel.librarycalendar.com

Gettysburg: The Aftermath of Battle and Lincoln’s Immortal Words

Wednesday, April 12, 7–8 p.m.

Don’t miss this informative virtual presentation from Gettysburg Park Ranger John Hoptak. He will explore the aftermath of the three-day battle of Gettysburg and the meaning and relevance of Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address.”

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Regeneration

On view through May 6

Don’t miss this unique exhibit of works, a mix of plywood paintings and impressions on paper, by North Fork artist Ted Thirlby. The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays or by appointment.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org