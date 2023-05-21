Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

We can’t guarantee your black truffle chicken will turn out exactly like James Beard award-winning chef Mark Militello’s of 75 Main, but you can try by closely following his recipe!

Ingredients

4 boneless natural chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup of panko bread crumbs

4 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons of grated fontina

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

1 tablespoon chopped rosemary

1 tablespoon of chopped thyme

2 tablespoons of black truffle paste or 1 teaspoon of white truffle oil

¼ cup olive oil

Sauce

1 cup of sliced white mushrooms

1 tablespoon shallots

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup marsala wine

2 cups chicken stock

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Place panko bread crumbs, parsley, rosemary and thyme in a food processor. Pulse for 1 minute. Add truffle paste, parmesan, and fontina and pulse for 30 seconds. If need be, add a small amount of olive oil so the mixture is moist. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve.

3. Cut a small pocket of the chicken breasts and place the bread crumb mixture in the middle. Season with salt and pepper.

4. In a nonstick sauté pan, place the remainder of the olive oil and cook the chicken skin side down until lightly browned and then flip over and place in oven. Cook till 160°F in center. Remove from the oven and place on a plate covered with foil to rest.

5. To make the sauce in the sauté pan add the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and mushrooms. Cook until lightly brown. Add the shallots and cook until soft. Add the marsala and reduce by half and then add the chicken stock and again reduce by half.

6. To serve, place the chicken on a plate with your choice of accompaniments. We serve this with soft polenta and broccoli rabe. Spoon the marsala sauce over the finished chicken breast. For a really great dish, we shave fresh black truffles on top.

Visit 75 Main at 75 Main Street in Southampton Village, 75main.com.