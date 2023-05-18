Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week’s cover art features another fantastical scene from the imaginative mind of Southampton artist Cat Bachman. Here, she discusses the inspiration for her cover art, her aquatic muse preferences, and the upcoming summer exhibitions and events that will showcase her paintings.

A Chat with Cat Bachman

What initially inspired the idea for this week’s cover art, “Briny Blues,” and how did that idea develop in your mind?

Early one morning, just as the sun was rising, I walked with my husband along Coopers Beach. The waves were crashing and the seagulls laughing. Listening closely, I could hear the haunting humming of the ocean. It sounded like music, coming from far out to sea. I began to imagine what might be out there. I thought about weary musicians returning home after a long night’s gig. That is how the idea for “Briny Blues” formed.

There is always a story to the painting. In this one, Annie Anchovy is seen belting out the best in blues with her sultry voice and red-hot lipstick. Afloat on a clamshell, her band members accompany her, as their tired instruments weep. The sweet, melancholy sound echoes through the misty ocean air.

What steps did you take to translate the image in your mind into this delightful painting?

Once I see the image in my mind, it takes some planning before I add it to the canvas. I do several drawings, sketching characters in, erasing characters out. Since this is a blues band, I had to figure the appropriate instruments and how they could be played by various marine life.

For example, how would the singer, who is a fish, hold the microphone? Unlike the frog with the bass violin, who has arms, the singer does not. In addition, the composition would have to be balanced and, importantly, the colors would need to set the mood.

In the end, the painting and the story it tells should be believable in a fantastical way. My hope always is to ignite the imagination of the viewer through visual storytelling.

If you had to choose, which is your favorite subject to bring to life in your paintings: fish, frogs, turtles, some other aquatic creature?

That’s a tough question. They are all enchanting, anthropomorphic characters once on the canvas. The frogs make lovely, graceful ballerinas. (They think they are graceful anyway). The fish shimmer and shine in whatever role they are given, whether they are riding a bicycle or navigating a ship. The turtles, crabs, seahorses and octopi add color, pattern and joy whatever they do, wherever they are. So I can’t choose one creature over another. I do, however, have an affinity for painting frog bellies.

What upcoming art events, exhibitions or other projects are you working toward now?

Some of my paintings will be included in the Southampton Artists Association Memorial Day exhibit at the Southampton Cultural Center, as well as in the Art in the Park sale in July. In addition, I will have a few pieces in the Clothesline Art Sale at Guild Hall on July 22.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional information?

First, as always, I want to thank you and Dan’s Papers for once again featuring my work on the cover. To see more of my artwork, visit catbachman.com. Follow me on Instagram @catbachman.