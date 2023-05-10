Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This is our third week of Mother’s Day coverage. Have you made plans for Mom yet? If not, we’ve got you covered with 10 more Mother’s Day dining options this Sunday, May 14.

HAMPTONS MOTHER’S DAY EATS

Claude’s at Southampton Inn is hosting their annual Mother’s Day brunch on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. From 7 a.m.–2 p.m., patrons can have their fill of brioche French toast, smoked salmon scramble, eggs Benedict and herb-crusted garlic chicken panini as well as $25 bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas. Make sure to ask about the chef’s daily specials! 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-284-6500, [email protected], southamptoninn.com/restaurant

Mother’s Day breakfast in bed is nice, but the breakfast buffet at Main Prospect is a pretty sweet deal too. At $45 for adults and $20 for kids, families can indulge to their hearts’ content from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday. 15 Prospect Street, Southampton. 631-353-3156, mainprospectsh.com

The Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor is celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14 with special brunch and dinner menus. Brunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and dinner service will be offered from 5:30 p.m.–8 p.m. Brunch options include classic eggs Benedict, lobster Benedict, duck hash, house-smoked salmon plate and French toast, while dinner options include tuna poke, pan-roasted Scottish salmon, bouillabaisse, roasted natural chicken breast and old-school lobster garganelli. Reservations are recommended. 3253 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-3400, bellandanchor.com

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House is offering Mom two meal options to enjoy her special Sunday with a $98 three-course prix fixe available for brunch, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., and dinner, 5:30–9 p.m. Menu highlights include Maine lobster, crispy salmon sushi, beef tenderloin, black sea bass and warm chocolate cake. 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-808-2000, toppingrosehouse.com

Good Ground Tavern at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages has a three-course brunch menu with Mom’s name on it. The historic Hampton Bays inn is offering seatings on Sunday from 11:30 a.m.–2:45 p.m. for $75 a ticket, which includes a celebratory specialty cocktail. Be sure to reserve on Resy before reservations are filled up. 239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com/dining

Give Mom a special meal while doing a world of good with a uniquely charitable Mother’s Day brunch at NAIA at the Capri Southampton on Sunday, 1–4 p.m. Tickets are $82, and all proceeds will benefit Luv Michael, a local organization committed to training, educating, employing and improving the lives of adults with autism. 281 County Road 39A, Southampton. 934-222-0099, naiahamptons.com

NORTH FORK MOTHER’S DAY EATS

Mattituck restaurant aMano is serving Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday from noon–6 p.m. The three-course prix fixe menu includes options such as chicken scarpa, barola-braised short ribs, grilled pork chop, roasted cod, shrimp risotto, burrata ravioli, saffron rigatoni, pan-roasted cauliflower, tiramisu, lemon ricotta cheesecake and more for $55. 13550 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com

Families can create a magical Mother’s Day memory at the Long Island Aquarium with a Sunday brunch in the Sea Star Ballroom. Seatings take place at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and the menu includes a ham carving station, French roast casserole with warm berry compote, New Orleans chicken, teriyaki-glazed Faroe Islands salmon, penne ala vodka, rice pudding and more. Tickets are $70 for adults and teens, $35 for children ages 3–12 and $10 for kids ages 2 and under, and the cost includes all-day aquarium admission. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200 ext.426, longislandaquarium.com

Clovis Point Vineyard is bringing in Lombardi’s of Love Lane to cater a celebration of mothers and other important women in our lives. The $65 ticket includes lunch and a glass of wine on Sunday, May 14, noon–5 p.m. Special pricing is available to wine club members, and reservations are required regardless of membership status. 1935 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-4222, [email protected], clovispointwines.com

Treat Mom to the stunning views of Shelter Island with a Mother’s Day brunch at Ram’s Head Inn on Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Live music will be paired with decadent dishes to create a truly memorable experience. 108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0811, [email protected], theramsheadinn.com