Get out or go online and shop for fabulous objects of obsession in Palm Beach this spring and summer. Here are nine must-have items.

9 Must-Have Objects for Summer in Palm Beach

1. Tiare Hawaii Hollie Maxi Dress

Inspired by the Pacific islands, this floor-length floral frock is pure romance. It’s made from bamboo, which is a sustainable fabric that’s not only durable and ultra soft, it’s a natural organic fabric that absorbs dyes well, so the colors are particularly rich. The dress is also available in other prints. tiarehawaii.com

2. Etro Camicia Rose Silk Shirt at Shari’s Place

Enliven white jeans or leather pants with this vibrant paisley silk blouse from Etro, available at the popular Worth Avenue shop. Long sleeves, a classic collar, buttons and a cuff give it a tailored, Italian elegance. Wear it in Palm Beach or take it to Capri! sharisplace.com

3. Baroque Pearl Ring from Blesk

It’s hard to wear jewelry in Palm Beach that stands out or impresses, but this unique high-luster baroque pearl, set in hand-wired 14 karat gold and locally made, is a head-turner. Though baroque pearls are less costly than traditional ones, their irregularities give them depth and interest. The ring is one of many stunning pieces at Blesk on Worth Avenue. #bleskjewelry

4. Tommy Bahama Mia Natural Zigzag Clutch

This versatile clutch made of hand-woven, embroidered tikog grass will go with nearly every Palm Beach outfit, from jeans to a white dress. The magnetic snap keeps your possessions secure, and a polyester lining makes it easy to keep the interior clean. Available at the Gardens Mall or online. tommybahama.com

5. Drew Barrymore Flower Beauty Hot Air Styling Brush

Maneuvering a brush and dryer in an attempt to control Florida frizz can be an uphill battle, but this brush gives you the upper hand, styling and drying with one tool and a single step. Wait until your hair is 85% air-dried, then quickly work through sections for straight and shiny strands. You can even add waves and flip the ends. flowerhairtools.com

6. Amyo Constellation Zodiac Disc Necklace

A personalized pendant on an adjustable delicate Italian Singapore chain is a lovely birthday or Mother’s Day gift for the stargazers among us. The classic disc, which features the recipient’s zodiac sign in laser engraving, can be purchased in gold vermeil or sterling silver. amyojewelry.com

7. Primal Life Organics Real White Dental Boost

Spring refreshes shouldn’t be restricted to your home and clothing — brightening your mouth is also key. Classic whitening strips contain peroxide that can damage teeth, but this concentrated paste is made with a calcium phosphate compound that actually strengthens them and reduces their sensitivity. primallifeorganics.com

8. BC Palm Beach x Business & Pleasure Rain Umbrella

Though it seems like it’s sunny every day in Palm Beach, as we move into May the chance of precipitation increases, and it’s fun to have a chic umbrella on hand. This light one with a teak handle is part of the Brazilian Court’s collab with Business & Pleasure on beach and pool essentials. It not only shields from a deluge, it has a UV protection of 30+ UPF. bcpalmbeachshop.myshopify.com

9. Sprezzatura Blue Bathing Suit

You can pack this one suit for a long weekend, and people will think you have a wardrobe of them because there are six different ways to wear it. Style it with a criss-cross, tie at the neck, one shoulder or twist at the back, or get more creative. It’s also available in green, black and pink.

sprezzatura-naples.myshopify.com