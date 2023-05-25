New Hamptons Shops and Businesses Making Their Summer Debut

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Shopping is a big draw of summer in the Hamptons. Whether you’re shopping for clothes, gifts, or home décor, or even looking to get in a workout or a massage, there are plenty of shops and businesses to visit, including quite a few newcomers this season. Here are 12 recently-opened Hamptons establishments to check out.

New Stores in the Hamptons for Summer 2023

Alex Vinash

This New York-based fashion designer brings his men’s and women’s collections, as well as unique home decor, to the East End.

25 Hampton Road, Southampton. alexvinash.com

Bon Amour

This quaint gift shop has balloons, flowers, chocolates and more — everything you need to celebrate special occasions.

48 W. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, 631-702-0386

Brochu Walker

Shop luxury women’s clothing, shoes and accessories at this high-end retail store owned by French designer Karine Dubner.

11 Main Street, Southampton, brochuwalker.com

Collette

This high-end home décor brand offers luxury furniture, lighting, artwork, rugs and more.

1 Hampton Road, Southampton, colletteconsignment.com

Gorjana Southampton

All the latest trends in fine jewelry can be found at this national boutique that calls Laguna Beach home and brings a coastal atmosphere to all its locations.

19 Main Street, Southampton, 631-209-7146, gorjana.com

HomeNature

Indoor and outdoor, modern and vintage, this furniture and home decor shop has all the necessities – and desires – for every part of the house.

19 Pond Lane, Southampton, 631-287-6277, homenature.com

La Vie Style House

Shop for boldly designed, luxury women’s clothing, including caftans, tops and bottoms, beachwear and dresses.

42 Jobs Lane, Southampton, 214-600-0944, laviestylehouse.com

Love Binetti

Designer Diego Binetti, who has held Hamptons pop-ups in the past, plants his tropical fashions in a permanent storefront.

133 Main Street, Sag Harbor, diegobinetti.com

New York Pilates

Adding to its Montauk, East Hampton, Southampton, and various Manhattan locations, this pilates brand opens a new class space and retail shop Memorial Day weekend.

2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. newyorkpilates.com

Ranna Gill

With all its other locations in Mumbai and New Delhi, this new Southampton shop is Ranna Gill’s first U.S. storefront. The seasoned designer creates floral Indo-Western fashion and also offers Indian tunic and bridal sets.

rannagill.com

Sunskyns

This swimwear brand’s swimsuits, swim jackets and swim skirts provide extra protection from the sun. Keep an eye out for new Hamptons pop-ups this summer.

631-905-1138, sunskyns.com

Wave Wellness

Find deep relaxation and health benefits when you book an appointment for one of the many therapies or treatments offered here.

34 Bay Street, Suite 203, Sag Harbor. 631-899-3216, wavewellnesshamptons.com