Recipe: Page at 63 Main Sesame-Crusted Tuna Steak

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get ready to julienne! This sesame-crusted tuna steak recipe from Page at 63 Main in Sag Harbor makes for a light and delectable meal.

Page at 63 Main Sesame-Crusted Tuna Steak

Ingredients:

2 Tuna steaks

Olive oil

1/2 cup Mixed sesame seeds

1 Zucchini

1 Yellow squash

2 Large carrots

1 Red bell pepper

1″ Thumb ginger

4 Cloves garlic

8 oz Vermicelli noodles, cooked

1/3 cup Vegetable stock

1/4 cup Soy sauce

1/4 cup Teriyaki sauce

1 tbsp Brown sugar

Directions:

Wash and julienne (French cut) the zucchini, squash, carrots and bell pepper. Peel and slice the garlic and ginger. Set aside.

Prepare your tuna steaks and coat generously in the sesame seeds. Pan sear in olive oil until cooked to preference. Remove from pan and set aside.

To the same pan over medium heat, add prepared vegetables with an additional drizzle of olive oil and sauté. Toss in half the garlic and ginger, followed by vermicelli noodles and a splash of vegetable stock as needed. Add vegetable mix to the serving plates and set aside.

In a separate pan, mix together the soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, remaining garlic and ginger, and brown sugar. Heat gently until all combined and sugar is dissolved.

To serve, place tuna steaks on top of vegetables and top with the soy glaze. Enjoy!

For more from Page at 63 Main, visit page63main.com.