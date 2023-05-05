Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find East End fun and enrichment for you and your kids at these fantastic events and activities in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, May 6–9, 2023.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Family Storytime–Rainbows

Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Celebrate spring at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, where your little one can enjoy rainbow-inspired crafts and stories, as well as a color hunt. Pre-registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Trails Less Traveled: Shadmoor Family Program

Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.

Your kiddo, ages 8 and up, can accompany you to Shadmoor State Park in Montauk, where you’ll walk less-traveled trails and discover seasonal changes. The cost is $4 per person.

900 Montauk Highway, Montauk. eventbrite.com/e/trails-less-traveled-shadmoor-family-program8-4-per-person-tickets-594092786517

Observing a Day in the Life of a SoFo Pond–a Pop-Up Exhibit

Sunday, May 7, 1–3 p.m.

Bring your little ones to the South Fork Natural History Museum to view the smaller animals that keep the pond healthy, using magnifiers and microscopes. The cost is $10 for children and $15 for adults.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-494-7361, sofo.org

STEMtastic Star Wars Day–May the 4th Be with You

Sunday, May 7, 2–3 p.m.

Star Wars fans and even those who aren’t familiar with the films are welcome to a day of fun at the John Jermain Memorial Library for young Jedi in grades 1–5. Students will play games and create their own lightsabers using circuits.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Baby Farmer Music Class

Tuesday, May 9, 10:30 a.m.

You and your little farmer, ages 6 months through 1.5 years, can boogie on over to Amber Waves Farm, where local musician Job Potter will lead baby-friendly songs. The cost is $10 for a child and single caregiver and $5 for additional grown-ups.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Arshamomaque Preserve

If your little ones love to explore, grab a trail map and hike the woods and wetlands of Arshamomaque Preserve. There are lots of birds, ponds and benches for resting.

63445 Main Road, Southold. southoldtownny.gov/325/Arshamomaque-Pond-Preserve

Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen

Your kiddos will love breakfast or lunch at this old-fashioned coffee shop that offers treats like ice cream sodas, malts and sundaes for dessert.

Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9885

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating a farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission!

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

The Clubhouse

Enjoy some serious sporting fun with your little ones at The Clubhouse, where they’ll flip for bowling, arcade games, mini golf and snacks in a fun atmosphere. It’s also a great spot to watch the game while older kids entertain themselves.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Cowfish

Enjoy some lovely maritime views at one of the East End’s favorite eateries with your kiddos. It’s open for lunch daily and a “Little Fish” menu includes favorites like grilled cheese, burgers and fish fingers.

258 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Custer Institute and Observatory

Take your little explorer to the Custer Institute and Observatory, open to the public every Saturday night from dusk until midnight. You can view the night sky through powerful telescopes, take a tour or visit the library, exhibit room or gift shop. In addition, you can check out their website for frequent family-friendly events.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Elizabeth A. Morton Wildlife Refuge

Take your nature-loving kiddos to this peninsula on the bay that features a plethora of diverse wildlife, including deer, chipmunks, squirrels, green frogs and birds. Parking is $4 and the Refuge is open during daylight hours only.

2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-286-0485, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Hamptons Mini-Golf

Get your little ones out for some putting fun in Southampton, where signature landmark holes and snacks are part of the fun. While you’re there, check out the indoor golf simulator, driving range and batting cages.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Herrick Park

Enjoy spring at Herrick Park, where kiddos can enjoy a beautiful playground, baseball fields and tennis courts. It’s also near local food and shopping.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. easthamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Herrick-Park-6

Long Island Aquarium

Take your guppies to this favorite Long Island destination, which is open on weekends from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and on weekdays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. View amphibians, birds and butterflies, along with your favorite creatures of the sea.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.