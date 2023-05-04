Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, May 5–11, 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy live shows, outdoor activities, enriching programs, art exhibitions and more in the Hamptons this week, May 5–11, 2023.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Cinco de Mayo With DJ Chile

Friday, May 5

Don’t miss this festive party at The Clubhouse with DJ Chile from Party 106.5 FM. Your $20 admission fee includes a free drink and specialty cocktail options.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Faces For Radio at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, May 5, 10 p.m.

Get your dance on at The Stephen Talkhouse with Faces For Radio, an energetic pop/rock/dance cover band. Tickets are $15.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

The Ninth Annual Title Wave: New Works Festival

Friday-Sunday, May 5-7

Don’t miss four exciting new plays currently in development at the Bay Street Theater, all penned by female playwrights. You’ll enjoy staged readings, talkbacks and discussions, all of which will allow directors and actors to work on the plays in front of you. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. You can also purchase a $25 full-festival pass.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Reopening Weekend at Southampton Social Club

Friday-Saturday, May 5 and 6

Celebrate the reopening of the Southampton Social Club with music by Loki and JOEY SIK. On Friday, enjoy an open bar and passed appetizers. Saturday’s festivity is a Kentucky Derby Party featuring complimentary mint juleps. Feel free to dress in Derby style! Dinner and bottle reservations are available.

256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Side by Sondheim

Saturday, May 6, 12-6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss classic scenes from Sondheim’s iconic musicals with the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center’s Middle and Elementary School Theatre Troupes.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Judy Carmichael at American Hotel Sag Harbor

Sunday, May 7, noon-2:30 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon with jazz pianist and vocalist Judy Carmichael and guitarist Chris Flory. Champagne and lunch are included in your ticket. All proceeds will go to support Jazz Inspired, Inc., an educational outreach program.

45 Main Street, Sag Harbor. judycarmichael.com/events/2023/5/7/american-hotel-sag-harbor

The Omega Ensemble

Sunday, May 7, 3–4 p.m.

Head to the Rogers Memorial Library to hear this string and piano ensemble play the works of Brahms, Mendelssohn and Mozart. Registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Full Moon Night Hike

Friday, May 5, 8 p.m.

Hike through the North Pond of the Quogue Wildlife Refuge while you listen for nocturnal creatures and enjoy night vision activities. Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for non-members.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

“Flower Moon” Hike With Friends of Longpond Greenbelt

Friday, May 5, 8:30 p.m.

Join Friends of Longpond Greenbelt and SoFo to view open-field trails by the moon’s light. The event is free and you can register by email.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-494-7361, [email protected] sofo.org

Signs of Spring Paddle With Mike Bottini

Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Meet at Northwest Creek in East Hampton to search for horseshoe crabs, plants, terrapins and other signs of spring. The cost is $10 per person and kayak or canoe rentals are available for an additional fee.

Northwest Creek, East Hampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

May Day 5K

Sunday, May 7

Don’t miss your chance to run or walk a 5K to benefit The Tyler Project. The cost is $30 to run or you can choose to donate only.

Main Beach, East Hampton Village. mayday5k.com

Spring Jubilee

Sunday, May 7, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Join The Church in Sag Harbor for a festive variety of outdoor experiences that include food and drink, portrait artists and live music. The event is family-friendly.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Spring Fling at the Parrish Art Museum

Saturday, May 6, 7:30–11 p.m.

Don’t miss a fabulously entertaining evening while supporting a good cause. You’ll enjoy appetizers, dancing with a DJ, an open bar and a silent auction. The proceeds from each purchased ticket will go to support Access Parrish, which offers learning experiences for children on the autism spectrum as well as individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Artist Reception

Sunday, May 7, 2–4 p.m.

Join the Hampton Bays Library to learn about the work of Helen Gould, who was inspired by travel, nature and French impressionism.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

The Art of Floral Arrangement

Sunday, May 7, 3–4 p.m.

Head to the Quogue Library to learn to make a lovely floral arrangement for spring. The cost of $15 includes all supplies except clippers.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quogue.librarycalendar.com

SCORE via Zoom

Thursday, May 11, 7–8 p.m.

If you’ve ever dreamed of starting your own business, you won’t want to miss this program with the Service Corps of Retired Executives. You’ll explore your options and learn how to get started!

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

In the Gallery–Matthew Raynor

Sunday, May 6, noon–4 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to view the works of photographer Matthew Raynor at the Southampton Cultural Center. A Long Island native, Raynor designed his own accessible studio and works in mixed media.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Return to a Place By the Sea

On view through May 27

Don’t miss this important exhibit that revisits the 1999 exhibit A Place By the Sea, which celebrated the work and friendships of four African American artists. You’ll also explore some of their more recent works.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Leslie Hewitt at Dia Bridgehamton

On view through June 4

View Leslie Hewitt’s unique approach to photography and sculpture, including a post-minimal perspective on still life. The museum is open Friday-Sunday.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 212-989-5566, diaart.org

Playtime at the White Room Gallery

On view through June 4

Don’t miss the opening weekend of this exhibition celebrating the best of what grown-ups can sip, wear and drive. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, May 6.

2415 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.