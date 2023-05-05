Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: May 5–9, 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy days and nights of fun and adventure on the North Fork this week with live shows, art exhibitions, workshops and much more, May 5–9, 2023.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

After Dark Duo-50s Through Today

Friday, May 5, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Enjoy tunes from the 50s through today while sipping some bubbly at Pindar Vineyards. Tickets are $20.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble

Saturday, March 6, 2–3 p.m.

Head to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for an elegant springtime concert featuring music for flute, strings and harp. A meet-the-artist reception will be held immediately after the performance. The concert and reception are free of charge.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Broadway Showstoppers

Sunday, May 7, 4 p.m.

Join five leading Broadway vocalists to hear some of your favorite hits from recent popular shows. Tickets are $55-$75.

118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Spring Clean-Up Day at the Farm

Friday, May 5, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Help get the Ag Center ready for its 2023 programs by clearing away branches, managing bamboo, planting flowers and spreading mulch. Supplies and a pizza lunch will be provided.

3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Classical Mythology & Ancient Wine

Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m.

Taste your way through a class on wine and Greco-Roman mythology at Terra Vite Vineyard. Tickets are $75.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Small Batch WineDinner

Saturday, May 6

Enjoy an elegant dining experience at Bedell Cottage featuring cuisine by local caterer Grace & Grit paired with Small Batch Wines by Marin Brennan. You’ll enjoy five courses paired with lovely glasses.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Sunday Brunch at Sannino Vineyard

Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Stop by for a lovely brunch, where you’ll enjoy a breakfast pizza and two mimosas for $40. In addition, a full menu will be available all day.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Build Your Own Cheeseboard

Tuesday, May 9, 5:30–7 p.m.

Learn to create an elegant cheeseboard with Raven Janoski of the Village Cheese Shop. There is a $5 fee and you must bring your own cheeseboard.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurel.librarycalendar.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Four Rooms, Five

On view through May 21

Don’t miss this creative display of works by artists Natalie Baxter, Derek Erdman, Thea Gregorius and Devin Yalkin at VSOP Projects, a gallery that represents emerging and established contemporary creatives.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

