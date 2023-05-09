Community

Westhampton Beach Hosts their Spring Fling

By Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Westhampton Chamber of Commerce Tent - Taylor Gdula, Olivia Bittnermanvar, Heather GdulaRick Seigleman

  • Barry Bernstein, Proprietor of Salt & Loft RestaurantRick Seigleman

  • Aaron Abrams, Rachel Hersh Founder & Co-Owner of Rooted Hospitality Group, Shayd HershRick Seigleman

  • James Kelly - Scoochie Pet ProductsRick Seigleman

  • Mario Pecoraro - Arlotta Food StudioRick Seigleman

  • Agnes' PierogisRick Seigleman

  • Spring Fling Petting ZooRick Seigleman

  • Spring Fling Petting Zoo VisitorsRick Seigleman

  • Chalk Art CompetitionRick Seigleman

  • Junior Fireman Dylan Franco and Rachael Franco on board a Westhampton Fire Dept Fire EngineRick Seigleman

  • Patricia Byer -Pierpoint Blossom FarmsRick Seigleman

  • Kelsey O'Connor browsing in the Hampton Linx tentRick Seigleman

  • Theresa Caponi - Sunshine AcademyRick Seigleman

  • Daniel Gale Sotheby's Manager Kalen Raynor, Sales Agent Margie PuglisiRick Seigleman

  • Suffolk County Sheriff Tom LyonsRick Seigleman

  • Sharon Lupis - TweedRick Seigleman

  • Brunetti Pizza Wine Bar Proprietor Michael BrunettiRick Seigleman

  • Chalk Drawing Artists India Muhs, Auroa Antonino, Farah Antonino, Rylie GiaquintoRick Seigleman

  • Mira, Nathan, Nia, Milo, EstelleRick Seigleman

  • Nilsson provides Live Music for the Spring FlingRick Seigleman

  • Saltwater Long Island - Holly Lamp, Steven De Angelis, Owner Joe DeMarco, Vincent ManneRick Seigleman

  • Tim Meduski, Jessica LillieRick Seigleman

  • Westhampton Beach Village Trustee Brian Tymann, Nicole Taylor, Kerri TymannRick Seigleman

  • WHPD Officer Bruno, Officer Lora, Sergeant KlokelRick Seigleman

Westhampton Beach was the place to be as they hosted their annual Spring Fling event. The town was bustling with activity, as live music filled the air and food trucks lined the streets. A baked clam competition drew in crowds of seafood lovers, while sidewalk sales were a huge hit, offering deals on local merchandise. In celebration of Earth Day, the town also challenged
participants to a scavenger hunt and a petting zoo where all of the fuzzy farm animals resided. For those with a creative streak, a sidewalk chalk contest with an Earth Day theme was held in Glover Park. The Spring Fling was a huge success, bringing together locals and visitors alike for a fun-filled weekend in Westhampton Beach.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites