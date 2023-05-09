Westhampton Beach Hosts their Spring Fling

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Westhampton Beach was the place to be as they hosted their annual Spring Fling event. The town was bustling with activity, as live music filled the air and food trucks lined the streets. A baked clam competition drew in crowds of seafood lovers, while sidewalk sales were a huge hit, offering deals on local merchandise. In celebration of Earth Day, the town also challenged

participants to a scavenger hunt and a petting zoo where all of the fuzzy farm animals resided. For those with a creative streak, a sidewalk chalk contest with an Earth Day theme was held in Glover Park. The Spring Fling was a huge success, bringing together locals and visitors alike for a fun-filled weekend in Westhampton Beach.