Artist-In-Residence Program Returns to The Chequit 

The Chequit hotel on Shelter Island recently launched the second season of its artist-in-residence program featuring the works of East End artists.

Shelter Island-based artist Emily Larsen kicked off the series with works from her To MY Daughter series and her Beastly series, which will run through early July, followed by works by Casey Chalem Anderson, who will be launching her residency in July.

Larsen’s work — heavily influenced by her experience as a woman, gender imbalance and the general absurdity of modern life — draws from an enduring interest in what lies in the space between the human experience and reality.

Her Beastly series, created between 2019 and last year, is billed as considering how removed people have become from their natural selves and connection to their base animalism.

The Chequit’s artist-in-residence program debuted last summer upon the reopening of the 151-year-old hotel, which recently underwent extensive renovations after being acquired by the Soloviev Group.

The hotel features a 19-room main building, 16 guest rooms in two additional buildings, a cafe known as Weakfish and the Tavern and Heights Cafe & Wine Bar — both of which share a menu inspired by New Asian and American cuisine.

Larsen’s exhibit will be the toast of a reception featuring cocktails and light bites that will be held Saturday, June 17, 4–6 p.m. The reception is open to the public, with no RSVP required. The Chequit is located at 23 Grand Avenue in Shelter Island Heights, thechequithotel.com.