Ask Your Family Law Attorneys: In today’s tough economic times, is it a good or bad time to get divorced?

Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP is New York’s and the Hamptons’ top boutique law firm dedicated to the practice of matrimonial and family law. Partners Eleanor Alter, Adam John Wolff, Jennifer Foley, Michael Stutman, and Dana M. Stutman and their team of attorneys represent clients in all aspects of divorce, child custody and related matters, including complex financial matters, settlements, mediation, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, child support, post­ judgement proceedings, and surrogacy.

In this monthly column, they will answer questions from you – our readers — concerning these and related matters. One such reader asks:

“In today’s tough economic times, is it a good or bad time to get divorced?”

No doubt, prices for food, gas, and basic necessities have risen sharply, mortgage rates have been surging, commodity costs have been on the uptick, and more. And we may be entering a recession. As a result, most of us are feeling their purse strings tighten.

If you are in an unhappy marriage and have considered divorce, such an economic environment may greatly impact your decision. After all, creating two separate households can be costly, and the additional expense of attorneys can be daunting.

But, if divorce is inevitable, and timing is the consideration at hand, we suggest that when the market is low, this could be a good time to divide assets. Here are some things to consider:

Consider the Market: Do you want to stay in the primary residence? If the value has decreased and you would like to “purchase” your spouse’s share of the home, buying him or her out when the value is low saves you money. The same goes for marketable securities; dividing stock when the price is low can be favorable to the buyer. Business owners may pay a portion of the value to their soon to be ex, and a decline in value allows for a lower payment. Affording an Attorney: Attorneys are expensive. However, attorneys rates increase year over year as well, so you will not save money on attorneys’ fees by If the attorneys are motivated to settle (this requires both spouses to be motivated to settle amicably), then the cost of counsel can be limited to negotiation and limited discovery (investigation of finances). There are, of course, less expensive routes, including mediation, collaborative law negotiation and arbitration, but these are not for everyone. Be sure to pick the best course that suits both you and your spouse. Handling Additional Stress: Will the emotional and physical stress (coupled with the financial stress of a recession) be too much for you? It’s important to consider the additional stress you’ll most definitely endure while negotiating (or litigating) a divorce. If you just went back to work and are juggling being a parent and employee, or you have a sick relative that needs your time and/or care, you should consider the additional stress of divorce. Remember, though, this is one of several

The bottom line is that there is no “perfect time” to start the divorce process.

The bottom line is that there is no "perfect time" to start the divorce process.