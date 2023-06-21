Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Oscar-winning actress Dame Julie Andrews and Amagansett residents Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will be honored on Saturday, July 8 at the Bay Street Theater Summer Gala.

The three entertainers will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards in commemoration of the work they’ve done for the venue.

Andrews, a Sag Harbor resident, directed last year’s The Great American Musical at Bay Street, as well as other productions. The show was based on the book she co-wrote with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, who, along with her husband, Stephen Hamilton, and Sybil Christopher, co-founded Bay Street in 1991.

Husband and wife, Broderick and Parker have also appeared on the Bay Street stage, in shows which include Celebrity Autobiography.

Broderick and Parker will accept their awards in person, while Andrews, whose daughter Emma Walton Hamilton will accept the award on her behalf, will appear via video. All three will also be celebrated with musical tributes, followed by dessert and dancing.

Themed as “Where Did We Go Right?,” this year’s Summer Gala runs from 6:30–11 p.m. on July 8 at Bay Street Theater (1 Bay Street) in Sag Harbor.

Visit baystreet.org for tickets and info.