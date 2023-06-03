Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons Will Make Summer 2023 Sizzle

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Over a dozen top chefs from some of the newest and hottest restaurants on the South Fork will serve up their best when the annual Chefs of the Hamptons hits East Hampton this month.

This unforgettable experience will be held at EHP Resort & Marina, with its picturesque setting overlooking Three Mile Harbor, at the resort’s popular Sí Sí Restaurant on Thursday, June 22 — the perfect backdrop for an evening of fine dining, delectable wines and cocktails, and live music. A Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer.

“We are partnering with one of the most extraordinary venues in the Hamptons to offer a unique culinary experience with elevated elements for all of our guests plus extraordinary offerings for our limited gold and platinum ticket holders.” said Elizabeth Aloni of Dan’s Papers.

All guests are welcome to indulge in this celebration of food, drink, and the best of the Hamptons, enjoying a walk-around experience unlike any other. The pre-event reception is set to dazzle, with a gold and platinum affair featuring caviar, oysters and champagne, all presented in an epic setting. The VIP lounge is open all evening to platinum guests, offering elevated cocktails and exclusive access to some of the most talented chefs in the region.

“We are thrilled to bring together the top chefs in the Hamptons as we join forces with Dan’s Papers to deliver a captivating culinary event at our stunning waterfront restaurant, Sí Sí in East Hampton,” said Dane Sayles, head of culinary and operations for EHP Resort & Marina. “Our goal is to create an unforgettable evening that is engaging and interactive for our guests but also incredibly fun and exciting for the participating chefs.”

Participating chefs and restaurants include BuddhaBerry, Buongiorno, Calissa, Crash Cantina, El Verano, eLTacobar, Enchante Bistro, Fauna, Grey Lady, Gurney’s Montauk, Naturally Good Cafe, Peter Ambrose, Sel Rrose, Sí Sí, 668 the Gig Shack, Sunset Harbor at EHP and William Greenberg Desserts. Sponsoring the event are 400 Mezcal Conjas, Adamas, Corona Premier, Dan’s Papers, Great Jones, Hampton Ice, LaCroix, Simply Spiked and Schneps Media.

The event is part of Dan’s Papers’ most extraordinary Dan’s Taste Series in years, hosting some of the hottest events on the East End celebrating the region’s first-rate culinary scene and award-winning wineries. The series kicked off May 28 with a toast to everyone’s favorite summer wine at the sold out Rosé Soirée. Following the Chefs of the Hamptons will be the return of the popular Clambake at Gurney’s Montauk Resort, the GrillHampton barbecue event with a live concert at East Hampton Clubhouse, and Dan’s Taste x Gurney’s curating top chefs from across the country.

ALSO ON THE DAN’S TASTE SUMMER SERIES MENU THIS SUMMER

Clambake

Thursday, July 13 at Gurney’s Montauk

Meet us in Montauk for the ultimate seaside soirée of the season at Clambake MTK, the oceanfront food and drink celebration at the legendary Gurney’s. The venue will set the menu and their renowned chefs will curate each step from the elegant cocktail hour with the finest hors d’oeuvres to each course with the best in seafood.

Platinum guests will enjoy a beach bonfire afterparty with s’mores, flowing wine and cocktails. Celebrate the beach life and ocean views, coastal cuisine and everything that makes Montauk the hottest seaside destination on the East Coast.

GrillHampton x Live Concert

Saturday, August 5 at East Hampton Clubhouse

Get ready to be a part of the best BBQ culinary showdown the Hamptons has ever seen! GrillHampton offers servings from top grillmasters in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. This year, guests will devour the great grilled fare from burgers & steak to veggies, beer, and specialty cocktails while enjoying a live concert produced in conjunction with East Hampton Clubhouse.

Limited VIP tickets will include early entry, onsite parking and a VIP afterparty. There is very limited onsite parking so book your car service, Uber or Lyft and stay safe.

Dan’s Taste x Gurney’s

Thursday, August 17, Gurney’s Montauk

Dan’s Taste x Gurney’s is a fine dining event. This premier Montauk culinary celebration unites with the talents of renowned chefs at the helm of top resorts from across the country in a one-of-a-kind gastronomic gathering.

From the curated cocktail hour through the six-course pairing dinner and decadent desserts, chefs from around the country will fill the evening with locally sourced signature dishes matched with exceptional wines and craft cocktails, redefining the farm-to-table and grape-to-glass experience.

The VIP experience will include a champagne toast with the chefs and then a beach bonfire party with desserts, cocktails and wines.

For tickets and more information, visit DansTaste.com.