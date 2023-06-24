Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Entertaining in the Hamptons during the summer can be a thankless job. East End Mixology is here to take some work off of your plate. Founded in 2021 by Jarhn Blutstein, East End Mixology provides a private mixologist service, as well as event planning, event staffing, beverage consulting and even a private mixology class. Blutstein served as the beverage director at the Gurney’s Montauk and Gurney’s Star Island resorts for three years prior to launching her business.

East End Mixology is equipped for intimate dinner parties all the way to large catered events. Favorite concoctions include the apple cider gin fizz, cucumber ginger gimlet, dirty chai martini, passionfruit mezcal margarita, salted aperol paloma and prickly pear frozen margarita.

Moving on to Jarhn Blutstein’s equally talented husband, no one lives out #localism more than Chef Jeremy Blutstein. His restaurant, Mavericks Montauk, has met the hype after debuting in May. Local ingredients permeate throughout the dinner menu: Sagaponack rhubarb jam in the Mecox and NoFo cheese board, Mecox sigit in the stuffed mushrooms, Amagansett fennel in the fluke crudo, and Amber Waves red wheat radiatori in the lobster radiatori.

Scrumptious sides include the burnt Sagaponack carrots, Sagaponack baked potato, Balsam Farms flowering broccoli, blistered Sagaponack sugar snap peas and creamed spinach using Balsam Farms spinach. Mavericks will also be adding lunch and après beach menus soon.

Navigating along the Napeague Stretch during the summer can be dicey, which is why getting catering from Clam Bar might be the move. Designed to accommodate large numbers, meals include the lobster platter, a raw bar sampler with shrimp, lobster and oysters, a designer platter of smoked seafood, tartar, seasonal crudité and antipasti, a clambake and a lobster dinner. For smaller parties, the sushi dog, featuring a fried stuffed sushi roll topped with marinated salmon tartar and sauces, and the crawfish grilled cheese on brioche toast are terrific options. Email [email protected] for more information.

For all the jazzheads out there, Main Prospect in Southampton launched a supper club featuring live jazz every Saturday from 6–9 p.m. The evenings will be hosted by pianist Jane Hastay and bassist Peter Martin Weiss. Recent performances include an evening dedicated to Ella Fitzgerald and a bossa nova night. To make a reservation, visit mainprospectsh.com.

Did You Know?

Duck Walk Vineyards produces some 5,000 cases of award-winning wine a year at their two locations — the flagship winery in Southampton and Duck Walk Vineyards North in Southold. The pickings aren’t slim here — from the Vidal ice wine made with grapes frozen on the vine to the blueberry port crafted from wild Maine blueberries, the wines are

exceptional.

There is a delicious Vietnamese restaurant located at Hampton Racquet’s outdoor dining space in Wainscott. Open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner and offering takeout, V Cafe is one of the best-kept secrets in the Hamptons. Menu highlights include lemongrass beef skewers, chili calamari, roasted ginger chicken, lacquered duck and any of the Banh Mi lunch sandwiches.

Elaia Estiatorio will have a resident DJ spinning tunes on most Saturdays this summer. The Greek restaurant has also collaborated with Fancy Peasant on an extra virgin, early harvest Greek olive oil using organically grown Koroneiki olives. Now available for sale, cans cost $52, while bottles are $40. This stuff is pure liquid gold.

Bits & Bites:

Esquite — Mexican corn served off the cob with red peppers, onions, cilantro, mayonnaise, queso fresco and chili powder — is back on the menu at La Fondita for the season. Tinga — a soft corn tortilla filled with tinga de pollo, refritos, rice, lettuce queso fresco and crema — can also be enjoyed as a special every Thursday. Enjoy these authentic Mexican treats next to the warmth of Fondita’s outdoor fire pit!

Need a staycation? Mirabelle at Three Village Inn in Stony Brook is offering a weekend getaway package starting at $275, featuring wine and cheese upon arrival, $50 towards dinner at either Mirabelle Tavern or Mirabelle Restaurant, courtesy discounts towards the Stony Brook Village Shopping Center and two tickets to the Long Island Museum of American Art, History and Carriages.

The Bird in Montauk (formerly known as Bird on the Roof) announced that they will be offering 50% off on all bottles of wine every Sunday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. The restaurant, sister business to Daunt’s Albatross Motel across the street, also has a new dinner menu this season curated by Chef Marcos Martinez-Perez.

Fresh off their golden stout collaboration in April, Grindstone Donuts and Kidd Squid Brewing Co. have teamed up again to create a Coconut Passionfruit Hazy IPA using Grindstone’s coconut passionfruit glaze. Who knew that drinking doughnuts would taste so great?

Food Quote:

“You can’t make a soufflé rise twice.” –Alice Roosevelt Longworth, writer