New Hampton Bays Stores & Restaurants Worth a Visit

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hampton Bays is nothing short of stunning, with its views of the waterfront in one of the most gorgeous parts of Long Island. Whatever visitors are in search of — from dining to beer, to a gift for a loved one — they can find a local business owner ready to cater to their needs.

Here are some of the coolest new businesses in Hampton Bays to check out this season.

NEW HAMPTON BAYS STORES & RESTAURANTS

Crash Cantina

Crash Cantina opened last summer, debuting at The Inn Spot, with Latin-American-inspired cuisine that is seafood-focused. Their name draws from innovation blending with traditional concepts in order to bring their guests something brand new with a memorable menu of cocktails, dinners and housemade drinks. 32 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays. 631-410-3209, theinnspot.com/crashcantina

Familia Bakery

With other locations in Patchogue and Central Islip, the American-Colombian-style bakery brings sweet treats and special delicacies with its new location. This family-owned business crafts anything from wedding cakes to their famous Cholado concoction of fruit, ice cream and cookies. 252-9 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-856-4004, familiabakery.com

The Barnyard

Replacing Boardy Barn and The Drift Inn, which were two popular spots for younger nightlife, The Barnyard beer garden opened May 21 with promises of stellar nightlife and DJ-provided music. 270 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-2862, thebarnyardhb.com

Bon Amour

Bon Amour is a gift shop that provides balloons, chocolates and more for a range of special occasions. They also provide custom floral arrangements that are unique and provide a special touch. 48 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-702-0386, instagram.com/bonamour.us

Barona Bay

A soon-to-be East End staple, Barona Bay has it all. From happy hour to weekend brunch, the full-service or takeout restaurant has signature dishes from its chefs and creative craft cocktails. 149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-856-4054, baronabay.com

Tasty Zone

For those who prefer takeout, Tasty Zone specializes in Latin cuisine and has plenty of diverse offerings, ranging from Ecuadorian to Asian cuisine. 12 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-1036, tastyzone.net

Good Ground Tavern

Located at the historic Canoe Place Inn, Good Ground Tavern is regionally inspired and anchored by coastal Mediterranean flavors. Guests can sit outdoors on their patio featuring an outdoor bar and enjoy a meal near the hotel’s cottages. 239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com/dining