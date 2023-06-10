William Greenberg Desserts Owner Carol Becker Brings Black & White Cookie Bliss to Chefs of the Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Owner of William Greenberg Desserts Carol Becker, known for her bakery’s famous black-and-white cookies, is bringing the infamous sweet treat to this summer’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Returning on Thursday, June 22, Chefs of the Hamptons 2023 is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes.

It’s a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink, which is part of an incredible curated experience, from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor at EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton.

We spoke to Becker about how she started baking, her favorite dish, and where she gets her inspiration in the lead up to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Meet Carol Becker of William Greenberg Desserts

How did you get into this line of work?

This is a second career for me. I was in marketing, but I always loved baking. I started baking challahs in my kitchen for family and friends, who suggested I turn my baking into a career. So, I began working with local kitchens and caterers while thinking about having my own retail space, when the opportunity with William Greenberg came up.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I travel a lot. And with each new place I travel to, I am always going to bakeries. So, I draw a great deal of inspiration from the local bakeries through my travels. On my last trip overseas I enjoyed custom baked tarts that have since inspired a new line of tarts I will be introducing soon.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I am seeing a great deal more demand for vegan food. So, I am working on some new recipes to introduce a vegan line in the store very soon.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine industry and why?

Ina Garten. I find her to be amazing.

What is your favorite dish?

I love a black and white cookie, which happen to be one of our best sellers.

What is your comfort food?

Nothing like a big bowl of chicken soup to serve as my comfort food.

What will you be serving at the Chefs of the Hamptons?

Black and white cookies.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.

William Greenberg Desserts is located at 1100 Madison Avenue in Manhattan. Visit wmgreenbergdesserts.com or call 212-861-1340.