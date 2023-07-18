Big Guns BBQ Chef & Owner Sean Keever Talks GrillHampton 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Big Guns BBQ chef and owner Sean Keever is bringing his delectable eats to Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences.

All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night!

Keever recently spoke to us about how he entered the food biz, food trends, who he admires in the food world and what he’s serving at this year’s GrillHampton.

Meet Sean Keever, Chef/Owner, Big Guns BBQ

How did you get into this line of work?

I discovered real deal barbecue while stationed down south in the Army during the ’80s and was smitten. I was looking for a way to quench my competitiveness and stumbled across the world of competition barbecue cooking. I became hooked and spent the better part of the next 20 years traveling the country competing.

What new food trends are you seeing?

People want to see a show and not just have a meal. From large events to classes, demonstrating and open kitchens in restaurants, chefs are becoming entertainers and not just an anonymous face putting a plate together.

What is your favorite dish?

The 45–60-day dry-aged NY strip covered in caramelized onion and mushrooms, potatoes au gratin, creamed spinach.

What do you draw your inspiration from?

Meeting and being around other world class chefs at events such as GrillHampton.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Anthony Bourdain and Josh Ozersky. Everyone knows about AB and he is to me, a true poet, philosopher and traveler diving deep into humanity, table by table. Josh, on the other hand, is a relative unknown to most people but he was as wild and nutty as anyone and an incredible person.

What is your comfort food and why?

Cacio e Pepe specifically. Three ingredients done well can be magical.

What dishes do you plan on serving at the event?

We will be serving pulled chicken on rye, with either our white or hot chicken sauce and a summer corn salad.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

Call Big Guns BBQ at 845-797-8360, or visit Sean Keever on Instagram at instagram.com/boomboombbq.