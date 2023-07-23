Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Insatiable Eats Chef/Owner Marco Barrila is coming to Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences.

All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night!

Barilla recently spoke to us about how he started a career in food, dining trends, who he admires in the food industry and what he’s serving at this year’s GrillHampton.

Meet Insatiable Eats Chef/Owner Marco Barrila

How did you get into this line of work?

I’ve always had a passion for cooking. I believe it is ingrained in my bloodline. I grew up in Sicily in a family whose livelihoods were centered around cooking, starting with my grandmother’s trattoria. Although I hadn’t planned on becoming a chef.

I wanted to be an actor. I came to New York in my 20s and just started cooking. Acting was a fantasy. Cooking was my reality. I’ve worked with some of the top chefs in the business and I was honored as a Top 40 Chef in New York City.

I’ve been on the Food Network’s show Chopped, and I’ve been a chef for The Real Housewives of Miami. In 2016, I opened the Shinnecock Lobster Factory in Southampton. I opened Insatiable Eats Catering 15 years ago and our Barrila’s Pastaria in Riverhead two years ago.

Who do you most admire in the food world and why?

I like Lydia Bastianich. Her cooking feels like the kind of authentic Italian family cooking that I grew up with, what I call “sincere cooking.” I also have a great deal of admiration for Anthony Bourdain.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I see an interest in top-notch fresh pasta, traditional Sicilian style veal Scarpariello, and seafood, all of which we offer.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Long Island has been a great source of inspiration for me. Long Island feels very much like Messina, Italy, where I grew up. Both areas are blessed to have fishermen, organic farms, oceans and vineyards to draw from. So many wonderful resources here on Long Island

What is your favorite dish?

I love Frutti di Mare, spaghetti with mussels, clams and seasonings.

What is your comfort food?

My comfort food couldn’t be more simple. I love a really good spaghetti with fresh Parmesan cheese, done well with a touch of heat and butter.

What dishes do you plan on serving at the event?

Braciole Messina, which is like a taste of my hometown in Italy. It is a chopped meat, with seasoned breadcrumbs, cheese and herbs that will be served with fennel and a blood orange salad.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

Insatiable Eats in located at 300 East Main Street, Riverhead. Call 631-726-4444 or visit insatiableeats.com.