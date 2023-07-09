Hamptons Subway Welcomes Subway Sandwich Shops

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

July 7–13, 2023

Riders 8,392

Rider Miles 45,812

SEEN ON THE SUBWAY

Comedian Chelsea Handler was seen laughing happily with Amy Schumer while riding the Hamptons Subway eastbound from Westhampton Station on Wednesday. Montauk resident Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich were seen riding from Napeague to Montauk on Friday.

HAVE A SUBWAY RIDING THE SUBWAY

Hamptons Subway has contracted with Subway, the restaurant chain, to provide kiosks selling their delicious food on all the platforms of the Hamptons Subway system, opening with a special 3-foot-long sandwich designed to look like a subway car but containing sliced meatballs and Subway’s secret sauce. The grand opening on July 25, next to the newsstands on every platform, will feature the Southampton High School band serenading the crowd on the Southampton platform at noon. The contract is for a three-year trial period.

DELAYS

The subway service on the entire system was delayed for 40 minutes Tuesday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. while workmen repaired a blown piston on the engine of the front car in the tunnel halfway between Water Mill and Bridgehampton. We regret the delay.

COMMISSIONER ASPINALL’S MESSAGE

My apologies to all for having been unable to attend the funeral, burial, and celebration ceremony for the late Gladys Gooding, but due to an airline delay — I was on a fact-finding mission to London with a different subway system — it was simply not to be.

But if the passing of Gooding and the other woman who died with her is an ending of sorts, then the auditioning for a new Voice of the Hamptons Subway is a new beginning.

I am told that immediately after her death, nearly 150 young women applied for this job and auditioned at the LTV Studio in Wainscott. When you consider that this is just a part-time gig and the pay is just $5.75 an hour, then I have to say that my hat is off to our marketing and promotion departments for the swell job they have done in banging the drum.

In addition, we had a man with a dog who said he could get the dog to bark the stations, we had a doo-wop group who wanted to sing the stations and we had a child of about 5 who was allowed to go through the audition just for the experience. Now here we are, down to three finalists for this round. And we have decided to have a second round with another three finalists. Then, with these six, we are going to have a reality TV show on the LTV public access channel, and we will allow our viewers to make the final decision.

Thank you marketing and promotion departments! Hip hip hooray!

On another note, as you might know, the board has voted 4 to 3 to go ahead with plans to put chandeliers, heavy curtains, mahogany paneling and a cappuccino bar in the westerly half of the Southampton station platform as a new first-class waiting area, for a fee, of course, and I can tell you that the first six of the chandeliers arrived and we have temporarily hung them and electrified them in my own personal office here at the Subway Administration Building in the Montauk Yard, and what a wonderful light they emit.

I cannot wait for the rest of the chandeliers to arrive, along with the candlesticks and the silver serving dishes. We hope to be up and running with this amenity by this fall, not only in Southampton, but also in East Hampton and Westhampton Beach — sorry, Montauk, Amagansett, Bridgehampton, Hampton Bays and the Quogues — and we’ll inform you of the grand opening as soon as it is scheduled.

All of this, of course, is to enhance the experience of our deluxe first-car service on every train, already available for celebrities and billionaires.