Enjoy an exciting week full of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture with your kids in the Hamptons & North Fork, July 7-12, 2023.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Challah Day

Friday, July 7, 4 p.m.

Enjoy this weekly celebration every Friday at Temple Adas Israel. You’ll sing Shabbat songs, make take-home projects, bake challah and play. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Corner of Elizabeth Street and Atlantic Avenue, Sag Harbor. templeadasisrael.org

My Favorite Tales! Weeklong Camp For Kids Ages 4-7

Monday-Friday, July 10-14, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Your little one can spend the week learning the basics of theater while making new friends at the Bay Street Theater. They will present their favorite myths and fairy tales on the last day of camp!

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Pool Night at SYS

Monday, July 10, 5–8 p.m.

Your little guppy in grades K–4 can head to Southampton Youth Services for a night of swimming, sports, games and more. Registration is required and round-trip transportation will be provided from the Flanders Community Center.

130A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/Activities?selectedCategories=6

Family Movie Matinee: Finding Nemo

Wednesday, July 12, 1 p.m.

Enjoy this classic family movie and light snacks at the Quogue Library. Kiddos ages six and under must be accompanied by an adult throughout the screening.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224. quogue.librarycalendar.com

Rob Scott: Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies

Wednesday, July 12, 5:30 p.m.

Your little baker in grades K–12 can join Chef Rob Scott in the Children’s Program Room of the Westhampton Free Library. You will learn to create delicious cookies and take a batch home to bake.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

This playground is a favorite of parents due to its sturdy structures and soft flooring. You’ll also enjoy picnic tables, restrooms and parking close by.

Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/facilities/facility/details/Agawam-Park-2

The All-Star

Your kiddos will love Hyperbowling, a mix of software, electronics, lights and sensors. There’s also an arcade and plenty to munch on while you’re there.

96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-4565, theallstar.com

Amagansett Beach & Bicycle Company

If your little adventurer is looking for a fun day out on the East End, take them to this local favorite for full and half-day rentals of road bikes, hybrids, cruisers and kids’ bikes. Kayaks, surfboards and boogie boards are also available for rent.

1 Cross Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-6325, amagansettbeachco.com

Bostwick’s Chowder House

Bring your little fishies over to this classic East End eatery with a Guppy Menu, seafood platters and sandwiches. There’s also plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.

277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com

Buddhaberry

Take your little sweet tooth over to Buddhaberry for a delightful selection of frozen yogurts, smoothies, shakes and waffles that are the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer day.

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3888, buddhaberry.com

Harbes Family Farm

Take your little ones out for a fun day in the fields at Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck. They’ll enjoy farm animals, sunflower fields, jumbo jumpers and a playground while parents can explore treats at the market.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Patty’s Berries and Bunches

Get your little berries out for some strawberry and sugar snap pea-picking at Patty’s Berries and Bunches, where there are also flowers and homemade goodies available for purchase.

410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Main Beach

This beach is a favorite destination of East End parents, with its clean sand, snack bar, lifeguards and bathrooms.

101 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. 631-324-2417, ehamptonny.gov/307/Beaches

Puff N’ Putt

Don’t miss a gorgeous weekend outdoors with this seasonal family favorite. You’ll enjoy mini-golf, paddleboards, canoes and paddle boats, as well as an arcade located inside.

659 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-4473, puffandputt.business.site/#summary

Whale’s Tale

Get out and about for the day at Shelter Island, where you’ll enjoy mini golf, ice cream and treats.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

