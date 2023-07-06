Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, July 7–16, 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about in the Hamptons to enjoy live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more exciting events and activities this week, July 7–16, 2023.

Want to celebrate with fireworks? Check out our summer 2023 rundown of Hamptons and North Fork Fireworks Displays!

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Gimme Disco at The Clubhouse

Friday, July 7, 11 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting disco dance party inspired by the music of ABBA at The Clubhouse Hamptons. Tickets are $15.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. gimmegimmedisco.com

Spring Food Pantry Summer Fundraiser

Saturday, July 8, 4-7 p.m.

Raise money for the Springs Food Pantry while enjoying wine and beer, Silver Spoon Specialties and live music on the grounds of the Corbett Estate. The adjacent grounds of the Lieber Collection will be open for exploration to those attending the event.

Old Stone Highway, East Hampton. 631-324-4791, springsfoodpantry.com

Green Afternoon X

Saturday, July 8, 5 p.m.

Enjoy this site-specific modern dance performance, complete with wine and appetizers, in a moveable outdoor garden setting.

230 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton. 374-592-0300, amandaselwyndance.org/green-afternoon-x

Bay Street Gala

Saturday, July 8, 6:30 p.m.

Line up for dinner, dancing and a live auction at Sag Harbor’s own Bay Street Theater. This year’s honorees include Sara Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and Julie Andrews. Funds raised will go to support the work of the Bay Street Theater.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

U2 Decades Concert

Saturday, July 8, 8 p.m.

Enjoy a rocking evening with the music of U2, whose hits span over 35 years of work, with one of the area’s best cover bands at the Southampton Cultural Center. Tickets are $40 in advance and doors open at 7:30 p.m.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal

Saturday, July 8, 8 p.m.

Join the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center for this special evening of entertainment with a man whose name is synonymous with Las Vegas. This is his debut at this intimate Hamptons venue.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Kip and Silva: Tonight on D-Deck

Saturday, July 8, 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a laugh-infused evening with Ilene Kristen and Tom Leopold as Kip and Silva Glasscock, an eccentric husband and wife songwriting team sharing their failed show tunes and vignettes from their unhappily married life. Tickets are $40 for SAC members and $50 for non-members. VIP options are available.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Pianofest in the Hamptons

Monday, July 10, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss world-class piano music from some of the East End’s emerging stars at the Avram Theater in Southampton. Tickets are $30.

239 Montauk Highway, Southampton. 979-203-5879, pianofest.com

Hamptons Jazz Fest Presents

Thursday, July 13, 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this special performance by the Sarah Elizabeth Charles Quintet, which has just released a soulful new album. Enjoy a social hour that begins at 5:30. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Hampton Flea & Vintage Market Amagansett

Sunday, July 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Shop for vintage clothing, up-cycled furniture and hand-crafted goods at the first-ever Hampton Flea and Vintage Market at the Amagansett American Legion.

5 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. hamptonflea.com

Hamptons Greek Festival

Thursday-Sunday, July 13-16, 4-11 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting festival in the Hamptons, featuring homemade Greek food, live music, vendors, an art show, rides and games. Admission and shuttle buses from off-site parking are free.

111 Saint Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6169, dormitionhamptons.org

Dan’s Clambake

Thursday, July 13, 7-9 p.m.

Don’t miss this seaside event featuring a cocktail hour and six-course dinner with locally-sourced appetizers, chilled seafood, a caviar display, lobster and dessert. In addition, VIP guests can enjoy an after-dinner beach bonfire party with s’mores, wine and cocktails. Purchase tickets in advance online.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-537-0500, DansTaste.com/events/clambake

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Open Art Studio: Life’s a Beach

Sunday, July 9, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Meet under the outdoor tent at the Quogue Library to paint your choice of a beach landscape. There is a $10 fee and no experience is necessary.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224. quoguelibrary.org

Thursday Sunset Yoga at Rogers Beach

Thursday, July 13, 6 p.m.

Stretch, pose and breathe your way to better health while enjoying a cool breeze at Rogers Beach with the Westhampton Free Library. Registration is required.

Rogers Beach Pavillion, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Hamptons Fine Art Fair

Thursday–Sunday, July 13–16

Take part in this boutique, curated fine art fair especially designed for avid collectors and investors. Enjoy an intimate, casual setting and lots of upscale art by international artists.

605 County Road 39, Southampton. hamptonsfineartfair.com

“Wake Me for Champagne” at the White Room Gallery

On view through July 16

Don’t miss this bubbly new exhibition at the White Room Gallery in Bridgehampton, featuring the works of Nelson De Le Nuez, one of the prominent pop artists of our time, as well as a Dan’s Papers Palm Beach cover artist. Explore colorful paintings that reflect themes in modern culture.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

“Stuart Disston: What Lies Beneath” at Quogue Gallery

On view through July 26

Take in this special exhibition at the Quogue Gallery, featuring fourteen mixed-media paintings by Stuart Disston, an accomplished architect based in Quogue and Norwalk. Enjoy his use of color and texture, as well as themes like fragility and temporality.

44 Quogue Street, Quogue, [email protected], quoguegallery.com

“Roger Sichel & Friends: Artacom” at Southampton Cultural Center

On view through August 28

Don’t miss this integrated art exhibition featuring live paintings, sculpture, fashion, performance art and digital art integrated with Oculus and virtual reality. There will be physical art and programming as well as interactive activities.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

“Maren Hassinger: Monuments” at the LongHouse Reserve

On view through December 31

Enjoy the works of this multimedia artist who combines fiber arts, installation, performance and sculpture. While you’re there, enjoy the LongHouse permanent collection, which includes works by artists like Sol LeWitt and Yoko Ono.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.