Recipe: Learn to Make Sole East's Delicious Seafood Paella

Sole East’s Seafood Paella

You don’t need to travel to Spain for delicious paella! Host an end-of-summer dinner party and recreate Solé East Executive Chef Eduardo Gomez Rodiles’ delicious variation of the dish in the comfort of your own home and have all your guests leaving with smiles and full bellies!

Sole East’s Seafood Paella

Ingredients (serves 3–4):

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil (we recommend the good stuff)

1 onion (small dice)

2 red bell peppers (small dice)

1/4 pound dry cured chorizo

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon saffron

2 cups Calasparra rice

5 cups clam juice

1 pound mussels

1 pound Little Neck clams

1/2 pound shrimp (devein)

1/2 pound squid (cut into small, bite-size pieces)

1/2 cup fresh peas

salt and pepper

chopped parsley and lemon

wedges to finish the dish

Directions:

1. Place your 14-inch paella pan on medium heat.

2. Add oil, onion, red peppers and chorizo to the pan sautéing lightly until the vegetables get soft and translucent. We like to add the saffron, paprika, rice and squid at this point to intensify the flavor of the dish, mix thoroughly to coat the rice in all the rich flavors for the next 4 minutes.

3. Add the clam stock, fresh peas, salt and pepper to taste, reduce the heat to a low medium and cook for 5 minutes. (Once the liquid is in, no stirring is allowed.)

4. Add your clams around the pan as they take the longest to open up, cook for another 10 minutes or just until your stock has reduced by half.

5. Add your mussels and shrimp flat on top of the rice to ensure proper cooking, allow for another 10 minutes for the rice to cook and achieve the crispy socarrat that everybody loves.

6. Allow your paella to rest for 5 minutes and finish with chopped parsley, a drizzle of good extra virgin olive oil and a couple lemon wedges.

To taste more of Chef Eduardo Gomez Rodiles’ cooking, visit The Backyard Restaurant at Solé East at 90 Second House Road, Montauk. For more info, call 631-668-9739 or go to soleeast.com/restaurant.