Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, August 5-10, 2023

Kids can benefit from yoga just like their parents’ can.

Get out and about with your kids for a week full of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons & North Fork, August 5-10, 2023.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Saturday Camp at Green School

Saturday, August 5, 9 a.m. to noon

Your little camper ages 3–10 can hop on over to the Green School for a morning of animal feeding, free play, art and science projects. Advanced registration is required.

287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Summer Storytime Yoga

Monday, August 7, 9:30 a.m.

Your little learners ages 2–5 can roll on over to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, where they will learn basic yoga poses that are correlated to a story. Advanced registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

JB Yoga Hamptons Summer Camp

Monday, August 7-Thursday, August 10, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Your little yogi ages 5–13 can practice yoga and stand-up paddling during this week-long experience with JB Yoga. A restorative post-water stretching session will complete the afternoon.

Hamptons. 917-301-6919, jbyoga.com

Mommy/Daddy and Me Musical Theater at Hayground

Wednesday, August 9, 3:30 p.m.

Your little performers ages 0–3 can learn to dance with instruments and props at Hayground School with sanitized instruments and props. Individual classes are $50.

151 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-259-7707, littlebarntheatre.com

Pool Night at SYS

Thursday, August 10, 5 p.m.

Little swimmers in grades K–8 can join the Southampton Youth Center for an evening of swimming, games and sports. Pre-registration is required.

1370a Majors Path, Southampton. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/Activities?selectedCategories=6

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Your kiddos will love Hyperbowing, a mix of software, electronics, lights and sensors. There’s also an arcade and plenty to munch on.

96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-4565, theallstar.com

Amagansett Beach & Bicycle Company

If your little adventurer is looking for a fun day out on the East End, take them to this local favorite for full and half-day rentals of road bikes, hybrids, cruisers and kids’ bikes. Kayaks, surfboards and boogie boards are also available for rent.

1 Cross Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-6325, amagansettbeachco.com

Amber Waves Farm

Take your little farmers to explore the footpath and feed the chickens at Amber Waves Farm. There are also picnic tables and a market with freshly sourced treats.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Gemelli Gelato

Take your little sweet teeth over to this Hampton Bays favorite, which offers kid-friendly flavors like Chocolate Elephant and Cake Batter. There’s also plenty of outdoor seating and a large outdoor lawn for running around.

139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5600, gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

Main Beach

This pristine beach in East Hampton gets high marks from parents because of its great lifeguards, bathrooms and concession stand. Non-residents will need to purchase a parking pass or you can park in town and take the free shuttle.

101 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. 631-324-0074, easthamptonvillage.org/departments/village-beaches

Patty’s Berries and Bunches

Bring your kiddos over to Patty’s to pick fresh blueberries and blackberries. There’s also a market where you can purchase homemade goodies.

410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Puff N’ Putt

Don’t miss a gorgeous weekend outdoors with this seasonal family favorite. You’ll enjoy mini-golf, paddleboards, canoes and paddle boats, as well as an arcade located inside.

659 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-4473, puffandputt.business.site/#summary

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Explore the trails of the wildlife refuge, which are open from sunrise to sunset every day of the year. While you’re there, visit the Nature Center, where there are live animals, exhibits and a nature library.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Sundays on the Bay

Enjoy tasty seafood, a children’s menu and a casual atmosphere with your little eaters at this popular restaurant in Hampton Bays.

369 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. 631-728-2611, sundaysonthebayrestaurant.com

Whale’s Tale

Get out and about for the day at Shelter Island, where you’ll enjoy mini golf, ice cream and treats.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com