Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, August 4-10, 2023

GrillHampton has a range of grilled fare

Get out and about in the Hamptons to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more exciting events and activities this week, August 4-10, 2023.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Guild Hall Summer Gala

Friday, August 4, 5–10 p.m.

Celebrate Guild Hall’s beautiful, newly improved building and grounds at Mulford Farm in East Hampton. You’ll enjoy a preview of the light sculpture exhibit Celestial Garden as well as dinner, drinks and dancing.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Friday Classic Film Series: Portrait of Jennie

Friday, August 4, 5 p.m.

If you fancy a fine film, head to the Montauk Library, where you’ll enjoy a screening of this 1948 classic about a girl named Jennie and her romance with Eben Adams. The movie won an Oscar for Special Effects.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Outdoor Concert: The Banjo Rascals

Friday, August 4, 7 p.m.

Join the Quogue Library for this free live outdoor concert under the tent. Advanced registration is suggested.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quogue.librarycalendar.com

One Tribe Party with Savas

Friday, August 4, 10:30 p.m.

Join DJ Savas as he blends Greek, Italian, Latin and Indian music into a rocking bohemian sound at Calissa. Treat yourself to a Mediterranean-style dinner before you get your groove on.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Project Vibe at Wölffer Estate

Saturday, August 5, 5 p.m.

If you love reggae, you won’t want to miss a cool, rockin’ evening with Project Vibe outdoors at Wölffer Estate. While you’re there, enjoy a fine selection of wines in bottles and glasses as well as food items in to-go containers. Bring your own blanket or chair.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

An Evening With Pianist and Composer Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner

Saturday, August 5, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a heavenly evening of music with the First Prize winner of the 2022 Concert Artists Guild International Competition, who also holds multiple degrees from Julliard and Yale. He has been featured on NPR and CBS and performed at the White House and Kennedy Center for Presidents Obama and Biden. There will be a reception with the artist after the concert.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Dan’s GrillHampton

Saturday, August 5, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this delicious competition pitting six East End chefs against six Manhattan chefs. You’ll enjoy tasty bites, cocktails and live music throughout the event at The Clubhouse Hamptons.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. danstaste.com/events/grill-hampton

Kristen Chenoweth at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss a Tony Award winner and one of the biggest names in Broadway right here in the Hamptons. Tickets begin at $270.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2350, whbpac.org

Hello Brooklyn at The Stephen Talkhouse

Sunday, August 6, 8 p.m.

Rock out to this band known for its energetic beats playing all of your favorite hits and covers at one of the East End’s most popular venues. Tickets will be available at the door.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Hamptons Jazz Fest Presents

Thursday, August 10, 5:30 p.m.

Don’t miss award-winning drummer and bandleader Matt Wilson and his jazz quartet performing at The Church in Sag Harbor. Tickets are $30 for non-members, $35 for members and $15 for students.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Ocean Dunes and Beach Walk

Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a guided walk from the East Hampton Lifeboat Station Museum parking lot to the dunes of the beach. You’ll watch migrating whales and participate in a scavenger hunt. The event is free but advanced registration is required.

East Hampton. 631-539-9735, sofo.org

Lighthouse Weekend to Benefit the Montauk Lighthouse

Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, 10:30 a.m.

Join the Third New York Regiment and the Kings of the Coast Pirates to celebrate Lighthouse Weekend with the Montauk Chamber of Commerce.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org

Race of Hope

Sunday, August 6, 8:30 a.m.

Rise early for this 5K run around beautiful Lake Agawam to raise money for depression research. The event will take place rain or shine.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. southampton.raceofhopeseries.com

Southampton Farmers and Artisans Market

Sunday, August 6, 9 a.m.

Enjoy homemade delights like baked goods, chowder and ravioli, as well as offerings from local photographers and woodworkers, in the summer sun at Agawam Park every Sunday.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com/events

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Wellness: Ritmofit, A Wellness Journey to Power

Sunday, August 6, 2–5 p.m.

Don’t miss Sydney Spirit as she guides you through a session of Ritmofit, which combines yoga, dance, Tabata, martial arts and air drumming. It’s a special wellness event for Women’s History Month that will also include vendors, healthy snacks, raffles and giveaways.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Film Lecture Series: Jaws: The Making of a Masterpiece

Monday, August 7, 6 p.m.

Learn about the magic ingredients in Stephen Spielberg’s Jaws with clips and behind-the-scenes info.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

17th Annual Lecture Luncheon Benefiting the East Hampton Historical Society

Thursday, August 10, 11 a.m.

Join acclaimed author Stephen Sills as he discusses his third book, A Vision For Design, at the Maidstone Club. He will talk about his current projects at some of the most luxurious homes in the country, including several on the East

End.

50 Old Beach Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTc4OTk3

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Bowie, Beyoncé & Beyond

On view through August 6

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out this iconic exhibit at the White Room Gallery featuring the photography of Markus Klinko, who shot Beyoncé’s first solo album cover as well as the cover of Bowie’s Heathen album. You’ll recognize images of other celebrities while you’re there.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Christophe Von Hohenberg & Strong Cuevas

On view through August 13

Don’t miss this two-person exhibition titled Serenity, which will focus on black-and-white photos of Hamptons beaches as well as sculptures in great detail. Hohenberg has worked with Vogue, Vanity Fair and the New York Times Magazine. Strong Cuevas was a world-renowned sculpture artist who passed away in March.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Wyatt Kahn: Life in the Abstract

On view through December 31

Enjoy this unique exhibition at Longhouse Reserve, exploring the spatial relationship between painting and sculpture. Works in this exhibition feature sections of steel welded together in block-like forms.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.