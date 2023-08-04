Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, August 4-9, 2023

Sannino Vineyard

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun events this week, August 4-9, 2023.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Gotham City Swingers

Friday, August 4, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind performance on the great lawn of CAST, featuring Jerry Costanzo and a nine-piece band performing everything from swing classics to TV and film hits.

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

A Night at the Vineyards Fundraiser

Friday, August 4, 6 p.m.

Swing on over to Pindar Vineyards to raise money for the Suffolk County Firefighters Burn Center Fund @ Stony Brook University Hospital. You’ll enjoy a cocktail hour, dinner, dessert and live music.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 1-855-982-8767 ext.1, [email protected], pindar.net

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Cardboard Boat Race

Saturday, August 5, 9 a.m.

Create your own vessel using cardboard and duct tape and watch it set sail on the Peconic River! A Youth Regatta, Grand National Regatta, games, activities and an awards show will all be part of the fun.

Downtown Riverhead. 631-440-1350, downtownriverhead.org

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Sunday, August 6, 9 a.m.

Get moving at this first-ever walk to end Alzheimer’s on the North Fork, beginning at Peconic Landing in Greenport. You can donate even if you aren’t up for the walk.

1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2023/NYLongIsland?team_id=787084&pg=team&fr_id=16744

Solntse Yoga in the Vines

Sunday, August 6, 10 a.m.

Join Terra Vite Vineyard as you stretch, breathe and pose your way to better health in the outdoor beauty of the Hamptons.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Wildflower Garden and Nature Trail Walk

Wednesday, August 9, 10 a.m.- noon

Enjoy the native wildflower garden in the Hallock State Park Preserve that attracts a variety of pollinators, including over 20 species of butterflies! You’ll also learn about botany and bird life. The event is free, but an $8 parking fee applies.

6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Sunday Brunch at Sannino Vineyard

Sunday, August 6, 10 a.m.

Make a reservation in advance for this delightful brunch at Sannino Vineyard that includes a breakfast pizza and two mimosas for $40. In addition, the full menu will be available all day.

15975 Country Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Mat Pilates with Leisa

Monday, August 7, 10 a.m.

Join the Riverhead Free Library for this virtual, equipment-free Pilates class. Get fit and strong from the comfort of your living room. Register in advance and the Zoom link will be sent to your email.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, [email protected], riverheadlibrary.org

Mediterranean Cooking With Naela Part 6

Wednesday, August 9, 6 p.m.

Learn to make Tabbouleh, hummus and pita bread in the Community Room of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. There is a fee of $10 per registrant.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Glacial: John Paul Caponigro, Eleanor Goldstein, Ryland West

On view through August 13

Cool down with this summer exhibition at the Alex Ferrone Gallery that features photos, paintings and portraits of Antarctica’s glacial landscapes.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com