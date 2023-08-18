Dan’s Picks: 10 Things to Do This Week in the Hamptons & North Fork

Mike Lupica at bat

Check out the Dan’s Papers editorial team’s top picks (in order of date and time) for things to do in the Hamptons and North Fork this weekend, August 18–20, 2023.

10 Hamptons & North Fork Things to Do

A Summer Arrangement: Object and Thing at LongHouse

Weekends only through September 3

Don’t miss this exhibition featuring contemporary works of both art and design in materials like ceramic, fiber, glass and wood, inspired by founder Jack Lenor Larsen’s approach to objects. Admission also includes full access to the LongHouse gardens and grounds.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Art Show on the Green

Friday-Sunday, August 18-20

Enjoy the Montauk Artists Association’s juried art show featuring the works of local painters, sculptors and ceramicists. On August 19, 5–7 p.m., the MAA will also host a reception for their latest show at The Depot Gallery in Montauk.

Montauk Village Green, Montauk. montaukartistsassociation.org

Hamptons Dance Project V

Friday-Sunday, August 18-20, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss this annual event set on a gorgeous 20-acre farm overlooking Gardiners Bay. You’ll enjoy live music, choreography and even tap. Tickets are $200 and $180 for Guild Hall members.

Fireplace Lodge, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Swim Challenge for Southampton Village Ocean Rescue

Saturday, August 19, 7 a.m.

Swim to raise money for this volunteer first-responder organization that serves the ocean and bay on the East End. There will be a 1-mile swim, a 0.5-mile swim, a 0.25-mile swim and a special needs swim. A $50 donation is suggested.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillageoceanrescue.org

75th Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game

Saturday, August 19, 2 p.m.

Enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream while witnessing one of the Hamptons’ most cherished events and raising money for local familiesin need. The suggested donation is $10 per person.

67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. awgame.org

Disco Tea at Old Stove Pub

Saturday, August 19, 3–7 p.m.

Party planner Blake Sterling has launched Disco Tea — the Hamptons new queer monthly summer party. Join the fun at Old Stove Pub’s outdoor garden in Sagaponack. It’s a sun-kissed summer afternoon of cocktails and community, and sexy beat by DJ Holly T. Each monthly event highlights an LGBTQ+ charity with proceeds benefiting the life changing services they offer. This month supports Brave Trails, the nation’s only LGBTQ+ youth leadership summer camp.

3516 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack, discoteahamptons.com

50 Years of Long Island Wine Country

Saturday, August 19, 5 p.m.

You’ll be bubbling with excitement for this event, which celebrates the 1973 founding of Long Island Wine Country when Louisa and Alex Hargrave planted the first wine grapes. Louisa herself will be in attendance at this grand celebration, which will be held at Peconic Bay Vineyards. You can enjoy wines from many local wineries as well as bites from East End purveyors.

31320 Main Road, Cutchogue. liwines.com/50th-anniversary

Bow Wow Meow Ball

Saturday, August 19, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of dinner and dancing while you celebrate the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hampton’s Home Project Team. You’ll also view a parade of animals, which you’ll be helping to support with your ticket.

124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. give.arfhamptons.org

28th Annual Ellen’s 5K Run/Walk/Virtual

Sunday, August 20, 9 a.m.

Run to raise money for the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, which raises awareness about breast cancer. Enjoy awards for all and a free kiddie dash.

70 Leland Lane, Southampton. events.elitefeats.com/23ellensrun?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=Referral

Strike Fast, Dance Lightly: Artists on Boxing

On view through September 5

Don’t miss this exciting exhibit featuring boxing as both a theme and a metaphor in over 100 works, including some newly commissioned for the show. The gallery at The Church is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org