East Hampton

Photos: 75th East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 09/13/2023

Artists Team PhotoRick Seigleman

Clayton, Parker CalvertRick Seigleman

Darnell Johnson, Gary Michael HoustonRick Seigleman

Elena Glinn, A&W Games Founder Leif Hope, guestRick Seigleman

Former NY METS Major League player Ed Kranepool, Adam FalekRick Seigleman

Former NYC Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, EH Mayor Mayor Jerry LarsenRick Seigleman

Future Artists & Writers Team playersRick Seigleman

Gabrielle BluestoneRick Seigleman

Johnathan LemireRick Seigleman

Leila Pinto, Lori Singer, Paul WinumRick Seigleman

Rabbi Josh FranklinRick Seigleman

Team Co-captains Ken Auletta, Mike LupicaRick Seigleman

Tori Taylor, Anita Appel, Claudia Poster, Larry RundieRick Seigleman

Umpire Dan Rattiner, EH Mayor Jerry Larsen throws 1st pitchRick Seigleman

Victoria HiltonRick Seigleman

Writers Team BenchRick Seigleman

Writers Team PhotoRick Seigleman

Zack Fullmer, Austin Keen, Darnell Johnson, Angelica Morrow, Robb Reid, Victoria Hilton, Gary Michael HoustonRick Seigleman

East Hampton’s Herrick Park hosted the thrilling 75th annual East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game, a beloved tradition where both celebrities and locals came together for a day of fun and camaraderie.

The event set out to benefit organizations that provide vital human services to the East End. Attendees indulged in classic American fare, savoring hot dogs, hamburgers, and ice cream, while the competition on the field was nothing short of fierce.

This tradition began in 1956 and this year, 200 enthusiastic onlookers gathered to witness the festivities, making the baseball games a memorable celebration for everyone involved.

