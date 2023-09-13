Photos: 75th East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute09/13/2023Share
Artists Team PhotoRick Seigleman
Clayton, Parker CalvertRick Seigleman
Darnell Johnson, Gary Michael HoustonRick Seigleman
Elena Glinn, A&W Games Founder Leif Hope, guestRick Seigleman
Former NY METS Major League player Ed Kranepool, Adam FalekRick Seigleman
Former NYC Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, EH Mayor Mayor Jerry LarsenRick Seigleman
Future Artists & Writers Team playersRick Seigleman
Gabrielle BluestoneRick Seigleman
Johnathan LemireRick Seigleman
Leila Pinto, Lori Singer, Paul WinumRick Seigleman
Rabbi Josh FranklinRick Seigleman
Team Co-captains Ken Auletta, Mike LupicaRick Seigleman
Tori Taylor, Anita Appel, Claudia Poster, Larry RundieRick Seigleman
Umpire Dan Rattiner, EH Mayor Jerry Larsen throws 1st pitchRick Seigleman
Victoria HiltonRick Seigleman
Writers Team BenchRick Seigleman
Writers Team PhotoRick Seigleman
Zack Fullmer, Austin Keen, Darnell Johnson, Angelica Morrow, Robb Reid, Victoria Hilton, Gary Michael HoustonRick Seigleman
East Hampton’s Herrick Park hosted the thrilling 75th annual East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game, a beloved tradition where both celebrities and locals came together for a day of fun and camaraderie.
The event set out to benefit organizations that provide vital human services to the East End. Attendees indulged in classic American fare, savoring hot dogs, hamburgers, and ice cream, while the competition on the field was nothing short of fierce.
This tradition began in 1956 and this year, 200 enthusiastic onlookers gathered to witness the festivities, making the baseball games a memorable celebration for everyone involved.
