Photos: 75th East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game

Artists Team Photo Rick Seigleman Clayton, Parker Calvert Rick Seigleman Darnell Johnson, Gary Michael Houston Rick Seigleman Elena Glinn, A&W Games Founder Leif Hope, guest Rick Seigleman Former NY METS Major League player Ed Kranepool, Adam Falek Rick Seigleman Former NYC Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, EH Mayor Mayor Jerry Larsen Rick Seigleman Future Artists & Writers Team players Rick Seigleman Gabrielle Bluestone Rick Seigleman Johnathan Lemire Rick Seigleman Leila Pinto, Lori Singer, Paul Winum Rick Seigleman Rabbi Josh Franklin Rick Seigleman Team Co-captains Ken Auletta, Mike Lupica Rick Seigleman Tori Taylor, Anita Appel, Claudia Poster, Larry Rundie Rick Seigleman Umpire Dan Rattiner, EH Mayor Jerry Larsen throws 1st pitch Rick Seigleman Victoria Hilton Rick Seigleman Writers Team Bench Rick Seigleman Writers Team Photo Rick Seigleman Zack Fullmer, Austin Keen, Darnell Johnson, Angelica Morrow, Robb Reid, Victoria Hilton, Gary Michael Houston Rick Seigleman

East Hampton’s Herrick Park hosted the thrilling 75th annual East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game, a beloved tradition where both celebrities and locals came together for a day of fun and camaraderie.

The event set out to benefit organizations that provide vital human services to the East End. Attendees indulged in classic American fare, savoring hot dogs, hamburgers, and ice cream, while the competition on the field was nothing short of fierce.

This tradition began in 1956 and this year, 200 enthusiastic onlookers gathered to witness the festivities, making the baseball games a memorable celebration for everyone involved.