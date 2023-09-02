Outstanding in the Field, Greenport Events & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

The table set by Cloudy Bay Wine and Outstanding in the Field on Fireplace Farm in East Hampton.

If you’re looking for a crisp glass of wine to relish in as fall rapidly approaches, there are two wine bars you need to put on your radar. Newly opened in Sag Harbor, Vin Sur Vingt is a neighborhood French wine bar and restaurant. Present all over Manhattan, D.C. and now in the Hamptons, this restaurant serves an array of staple French dishes, such as escargot, charcuterie boards and croque monsieur. If you’re looking for an option after dinner, customers get 25% off any bottle of wine during late night hours.

Bar None, a hidden gem within the Hedges Inn in East Hampton, is another wine bar with a wide assortment of wines, cocktails and fresh seafood. Customers can enjoy seafood from their ice bar, whether it’s the jumbo shrimp, seafood tower or the half-dozen plate of Montauk Pearl Oysters. When you get the chance, try the Lemonccine, which is served with homemade fettucine and fresh Maine lobster meat and topped with a ricotta garnish as well as lemon, garlic and mint.

Outstanding in the Field, taking place September 9–10 at Fireplace Farm, features various chefs and restaurants from popular restaurants in the Hamptons. Elaia Estiatorio, a Bridgehampton restaurant that serves authentic and traditional Greek cuisine, will be participating in the event and providing customers with a unique culinary experience and journey that is designed to be enjoyed seaside.

If you’re a honey or honeybee enthusiast, save the date for September 17, when Corey Creek Tap Room, a winery in Southold, is hosting a Honey Harvest Party with Promise Land Apiaries. Attendees will learn about the lives of honeybees from beekeeper Chris Kelly of Promise Land Apiaries and will receive a 4-ounce jar of honey to take home! Along with that, everyone will get a glass of wine and a cheese pairing. Sounds like a day to remember. Visit coreycreektaproom.com/events for tickets.

Can you believe it’s already Labor Day weekend? Send off summer with a trip to Greenport! Claudio’s Waterfront and Crabby Jerry’s in Greenport, both waterfront restaurants that specialize in seafood cuisine, will be hosting multiple upcoming events as well as live music over Labor Day weekend. Guests can enjoy music from several different artists while they sip on cocktails and nosh on their favorite menu items.

Every Saturday and Sunday at Crabby Jerry’s from 8–11 a.m. there will be a breakfast special featuring a mimosa carafe for $25. Refills will only be $1 — what a steal! In the light of the U.S. Open, Claudio’s Waterfront, in partnership with Grey Goose Vodka, will be streaming the matches through Sunday, September 10. Diners can watch the matches at the sports bar, while sipping the classic Honey Deuce cocktail, and participate in group games like ping pong.

Headed for a bite or spending the weekend in Montauk? If you want a place to put your belongings, Tote Taxi, a high-end delivery service in New York City, the Hamptons and South Florida, has a bag check at the Surf Lodge every Sunday throughout the day for just $10 a bag. Take away all the hassle and stress of lugging around your bags and belongings!

Did You Know?

Chickpeas contain almost as much protein as steak! While 100 grams of steak can have up to 25 grams of protein, the same amount of chickpeas has 21 grams of protein. Not only are chickpeas delicious, but they’re a great plant-based alternative for getting your daily protein. Time to go eat some more of the homemade hummus at El Turco.

The newly opened Kumiso Restaurant in the heart of East Hampton Village is owned by the owners of Sen Restaurant in Sag Harbor and K Pasa in Sag Harbor.

Bits & Bites:

The Old Stove Pub has Family Fun Night on Mondays when kids menu items cost only $10. Along with that, they have exciting children’s activities such as face painting, bath bomb creations and costume slime.

Hosting a Labor Day party? Grab takeout from La Fondita and purchase their DIY taco kits! The restaurant is less than a mile from both Indian Wells Tavern and Atlantic Beach.

If you’re headed back from Montauk and want a late night bite to eat, Dive Bar Pizza is now serving pizza on the weekends until 2 a.m.!

Traveling out east For Labor Day weekend but didn’t make a reservation? The following restaurants don’t take reservations: Bostwick’s on the Harbor, Sam’s Restaurant, Inlet Seafood and Coche Comedor.

Food Quote:

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” –Virginia Woolf, writer.